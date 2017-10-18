This Dodger Team Is So Good, Trois Mec Is Literally Giving Away Food Tonight

In less than two hours the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, vying for a chance to close out the best-of-seven series and turn their sights to the World Series against either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees. And apparently, just about everyone in Los Angeles will be watching to see if the Boys in Blue will make a return to the big show for the first time in almost 30 years.

In fact, this MLB postseason has proven so popular with fans around Los Angeles, just about everything else is taking a serious back seat. Case in point: The below tweet from Trois Mec, offering up a very prime seating and literally half off food, just to fill seats.

Dodgers trying 2 sweep which means we have open table at 8:30 2nite. 4 for 2 or 6 for 3 menu price (drinks not incl) email luis@troismec.com — Trois Mec Restaurant (@TroismecLA) October 18, 2017

That’s right, there’s currently an 8:30 p.m. open seating tonight for Trois Mec, one of LA’s buzziest (and busiest) restaurants. And there’s room to bring friends! As the tweet indicates, a four-top or six-top is possible, but that’s not even the best part.

Bring four people, and Trois Mec will only charge the table for two of them. Bring six, and the final bill will only reflect three. That doesn’t include drinks, but still — free food at Trois Mec, just for showing up at an already-great dinner hour.

#ThisTeam, indeed.