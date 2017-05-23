Where to Eat at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

From traffic into the airport to inefficient security lines and unplanned delays, traveling through LAX can be a veritable nightmare — and that’s before adding on a year-plus of pandemic slowdowns, delays, and added health and safety layers. Since 2019, LAX has been busy with construction and renovations, which means some significant changes in the operations of eateries, restaurants, lounges, and bars at the airport. The newest terminal to reopen, Terminal 3, now features a new full-service restaurant from chef Nyesha Arrington.

Because some food and drink spaces are in flux, LAX now offers an airport-only food delivery service called Order Now that will bring dishes from across terminals, in case a particular terminal you’re flying out of doesn’t have many options. Here is an updated look, just ahead of the summer travel season, and what to expect when seeking out food at Los Angeles’s busy international airport.

Three Standout Places to Eat

WPizza and The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck at Terminal 6: Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s classic pizzas, pasta, and salads are often the most reliable things to eat in an airport setting, though the prices will certainly be higher than in a fast food spot. Native by Nyesha at Terminal 3: A resurrected version of chef Nyesha Arrington’s former Santa Monica restaurant, the current Eater YouTube host has a globally-inspired spot in Terminal 3 with grilled shrimp & grits, avocado toast, hamachi crudo, and Korean-style chicken wings in what might be the most ambitious chef-driven restaurant in the entire airport. Beecher’s Handmade Cheese at TBIT: Seattle’s Pike Place Market imported one of its best stalls in Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, which makes breakfast sandwiches, soup, and grilled cheese sandwiches at reasonable prices.

Terminal 1

A Quick Meal

California Pizza Kitchen: Pizza and salads, both full service and quick takeout

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Coffee, blended drinks, baked goods

Chick-fil-A: Fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries

Einstein Bros. Bagel: Breakfast sandwiches and bagels

Panda Express: Steam table Chinese food with combination plates

Qwench Juice Bar and Wetzel’s: Located before security, with blended juices and pretzels

Fast Casual/Bars

Urth Caffe and Bar: A sit-down with coffee, sandwiches, and salads

Betcha Burger: A burger spot with hot dogs, chicken, and breakfast items

Rock & Brews Concert Bar and Grill: Rock and roll-themed salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, craft beers, and a full bar

Ace Cerveceria and Tacos: Fairly generic tacos, nachos, guac, and other dishes with bottled or draft beer

Reilly’s Irish Pub: Based on the West Hollywood nightlife spot, serving burgers, sliders, tacos, and sandwiches with full cocktails and beer.

Terminal 2

A Quick Meal

Breeze: A simple coffee shop

Built Custom Burgers: Customizable burgers and fries from the Counter

Fresh Brothers Pizza & Sandwiches: Pizza, salad, wings, sandwiches

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Sandwich chain with big Italian subs and Philly cheesesteaks

Pick Up Stix: Chinese fast food classics served from a steam table

Starbucks: Chain coffee shop, located at pre-security departures and the downstairs arrival level

Fast Casual/Bars

Slapfish Modern Seafood Shack: Sandwiches, lobster rolls, fish tacos, breakfast, and other seafood

Barney’s Beanery: Diner food and pub inspired by Route 66

SeaLegs Wine Bar: Snacks, small plates, wine

Terminal 3

A Quick Meal

Jamba Juice: Popular juice and smoothie spot with bowls

Homeboy Cafe: LA’s iconic bakery and cafe has grab-and-go sandwiches and baked goods

Alfred Coffee: Cool hipster coffee drinks, pastries, breakfast burritos, and even beer and wine options

A Bigger Meal with Cocktails

Native: LA chef (and Eater host on YouTube) Nyesha Arrington has opened an airport version of her now-closed Santa Monica restaurant with room for 120 people and Asian-influenced dishes like Korean fried chicken sandwich, curry cauliflower, and grilled Kyokuyo red shrimp.

Terminal 4

A Quick Meal

Dunkin’ Donuts: Donuts, coffee from the big chain

Homeboy Cafe: Sandwiches, salads, and coffee from a civic-minded Downtown LA bakery

Fast Casual/Bars

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza: Pizza, salads, beer, soups

Campanile: An airport outlet of the late chef Mark Peel’s iconic La Brea eatery

La Provence Patisserie and Cafe: French macarons, paninis, donuts, and more

Terminal 5

A Quick Meal

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Coffee, blended drinks, baked goods (both Departures and Arrivals are open)

Farmers Market To Go: Grab and go fare inspired by the iconic Original Farmers Market

Fast Casual/Bars

Lemonade: Quick-casual salads, sandwiches, and breakfast fare with seasonal ingredients

Donburi Bistro: Japanese rice bowls and full bar

Loteria! Grill: Mexican fare like tacos and burritos from chef Jimmy Shaw

Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market & Bistro: Gifts, gourmet items, and healthy bistro fare

Ford’s Filling Station: An airport outlet of chef Ben Ford’s former gastropub

Rock & Brews: Rock and roll-themed salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, craft beers

Terminal 6

A Quick Meal

The Habit Burger Grill: California-based burger chain

Starbucks: Coffee mega-chain

Peet’s Coffee: Another coffee mega-chain featuring dark roasts (closed Tuesday and Saturday)

Fast Casual/Bars

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck: Made-to-order breakfast and lunch options

The Wine Bar by Wolfgang Puck: Wine, beer, craft cocktails

WPizza by Wolfgang Puck: The celebrity chef’s signature pizzas

EarthBar: Healthy food, acai bowls, and smoothies

Blu2o: Beachy California cuisine from chef David Myers, with a full bar

Point the Way Cafe: A gastropub from Golden Road Brewery

Starbucks Evenings: An all-day, wine-friendly place to get coffee and snacks

Wahoo’s Fish Taco: Chain fish taco spot

California Pizza Kitchen: A full-service restaurant in the former Osteria by Fabio Viviani space

Terminal 7

A Quick Meal

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Coffee, baked goods, snacks

LA Life: A generic quick grab-and-go spot for salads, pre-cut fruit, and other snacks

Dunkin’: National coffee and donut chain (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Klatch Coffee: Orange County-based specialty coffee chain

Fast Casual/Bars

Ashland Hill: An airport outlet of the Main Street Santa Monica gastropub

BLD: Sandwiches, salads, hot plates inspired by the former Beverly Boulevard restaurant

Loteria! Grill: Mexican fare from chef Jimmy Shaw

The Counter Custom Built Burgers: Burgers, fries, and more

B Grill by Boa Steakhouse: Sandwiches, burgers, salads, steaks, pastas, seafood

Rolling Stone Bar & Grill: Wings, burgers, chicken tenders, salads, and booze

Wolfgang Puck Express: Pizzas, sandwiches, and salads from the celebrity chef

Terminal 8

A Quick Meal

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Coffee, baked goods, snacks

Panda Express: Fast-casual American Chinese fare

Carl’s Jr: National fast food burger chain with breakfast sandwiches

Fast Casual/Bars

Engine Co. No. 28: Full-service bar and restaurant with classic American cuisine

Stella Bar: All-day fare from breakfast to dinner with vegan/vegetarian options named after Stella Artois beer (previously called Corona Bar).

Tom Bradley International Terminal

Pre-Security Checkpoint

Earl of Sandwich: National sandwich chain

Pinkberry: Tart froyo with fruit and other toppings

Asian Street Eats by Chef Hung: Top Chef winner Hung Huynh does scallion pancakes, mixed rice bowls, and Japanese teas in partnership with Earl of Sandwich

Planet Hollywood: All-day American fare like sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and more

WPizza by Wolfgang Puck: Pizza spot from the celebrity chef

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf: Coffee and tea chain with snacks

Chicken Guy (New): From Guy Fieri and Robert Earl, this fast-food chicken spot has locations across the country, but this is the first location in Southern California. Expect tenders and chicken sandwiches with fries for around $15.

West Gates

Flight Shop

Playa Vista: Coffee, snacks, fruit, and other grab-and-go items

Santouka Ramen: Mitsuwa’s popular ramen spot

Illy Coffee

After Security Checkpoint

A Quick Meal

Starbucks: Coffee mega-chain

Panda Express: American Chinese fare

Vanilla Bakeshop: Cupcakes

Kentucky Fried Chicken: Fried chicken chain

La Mill Coffee: Specialty roasted coffee from LA

Pret-A-Manger: Pre-made sandwiches, salads, and more

Playa Vista: Coffee, snacks, fruit, and other grab-and-go items

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese: Seattle cheesemaker that serves sandwiches and soups.

Fast Casual/Bars

ink.sack: Classic and modern sandwiches in half portions by chef Michael Voltaggio

Vino Volo: Wine bar with small plates

Santa Monica Brew Works: A brewpub with California-inspired beers

A Leisurely Meal

Border Grill: Mexican specialties from chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken

Chaya Sushi: Upscale Japanese lounge fare

Umami Burger: Fancy burgers

800 Degrees: Make-your-own Neapolitan-style pizzas

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese (New): The popular spot from Seattle’s Pikes Place market makes fantastic grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare

P.F. Chang’s: The upscale casual chain restaurant has reopened with Chinese American and other Asian dishes

PS Terminal

PS is the exclusive private terminal for commercial flights at LAX, where travelers are best able to have private security and luxury services — private check-ins, security, and a car that directly chauffeurs travelers from their homes or hotels to the terminal. It’s most compelling for celebrities, professional athletes, and other folks hoping to avoid paparazzi, plus those who can afford the hefty price tag.

Dining options change every six months or so, and the seasonal menu features dishes that will fill diners up without leaving them stuffed before a long flight. Folks can enter either a lounge-style salon with a limited number of other travelers or a private suite, which comes stocked with a pantry, toiletries, and other amenities. Dining options in the lounge include cocktails and bites, and both the lounge and the private suite also include chef-prepared meals — strawberry salads, jackfruit tacos, avocado toasts, and more.