From traffic into the airport to inefficient security lines and unplanned delays, traveling through LAX can be a veritable nightmare — and that’s before adding on a year-plus of pandemic slowdowns, delays, and added health and safety layers. Since 2019, LAX has been busy with construction and renovations, which means some significant changes in the operations of eateries, restaurants, lounges, and bars at the airport. And yes, it is federal law that travelers entering LAX must continue to wear face masks when inside each terminal, except when immediately eating or drinking.

Because some food and drink spaces are in flux, LAX continues to offer an airport-only food delivery service called Order Now that will bring dishes from across terminals, in case a particular terminal you’re flying out of doesn’t have many options. Here is an updated look, just ahead of the holiday season, and what to expect when seeking out food at Los Angeles’s busy international airport.

Five Standout Places to Eat

WPizza and The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck at Terminal 6: Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s classic pizzas, pastas, and salads are often the most reliable things to eat in an airport setting, though the prices will certainly be higher than a fast food spot. Ink.Sack at Tom Bradley International Terminal: A sandwich shop licensed from chef Michael Voltaggio. Prices run around $10, with great options like the pork butt banh mi and Spanish godfather, an Italian-style deli sandwich pays homage to chef José Andrés. Border Grill at Tom Bradley International Terminal: Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken’s Santa Monica restaurant has a casual place inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal that’s always reliable for Mexican fare. 8 Oz Burger Bar in Terminal 4: Come here for Niman Ranch beef burgers and shoestring fries from chef Govind Armstrong. Cole’s in Terminal 4: One of the two LA restaurants to have claimed the invention of the French dip sandwich (the other being Philippe’s), this small counter has four different sandwiches including roast beef, pork, pastrami, and turkey.

Terminal 1

A Quick Meal

California Pizza Kitchen: pizza and salads

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, blended drinks, baked goods

Chick-fil-A: fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries

Einstein Bagel: breakfast sandwiches and bagels

Betcha Burger: Previously Cassell’s, a burger spot with hot dogs, chicken, and breakfast items

Fast Casual/Bars

Urth Caffe and Bar: a full service restaurant with coffee, sandwiches, and salads

Rock & Brews Concert Bar and Grill: rock and roll-themed salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, craft beers, and a full bar

Terminal 2

A Quick Meal

Breeze: a simple coffee shop

Built Custom Burgers: customizable burgers and fries from The Counter

Fresh Brothers Pizza & Sandwiches: pizza, salad, wings, sandwiches

Jersey Mike’s Subs: submarine sandwich chain

Pick Up Stix: Chinese food ready-made and served through steam table

Fast Casual/Bars

Slapfish Modern Seafood Shack: sandwiches, tacos, breakfast, seafood

Barney’s Beanery: diner food and pub inspired by Route 66

SeaLegs Wine Bar: snacks, small plates, wine

Terminal 3

Earthbar: Grab-and-go health-oriented smoothies, acai bowls, and snacks

Terminal 4

A Quick Meal

Dunkin’ Donuts: donuts, coffee

Starbucks: coffee mega-chain (pre-security)

Homeboy Cafe: sandwiches, salads, and coffee from a civic-minded Downtown LA bakery

Fast Casual/Bars

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza: pizza, salads, beer, soups

8 oz. Burger Bar: popular burgers from chef Govind Armstrong

Campanile: an airport outlet of the late chef Mark Peel’s iconic La Brea eatery

Cole’s: French-dip sandwiches

La Provence Patisserie and Cafe: French macarons, paninis

Note: Real Food Daily is currently closed

Terminal 5

A Quick Meal

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, blended drinks, baked goods (both Departures and Arrivals are open)

Coffee Corner: a simple coffee shop

Farmers Market To Go: grab and go fare inspired by the iconic Original Farmers Market

Fast Casual/Bars

Lemonade: quick-casual salads, sandwiches, breakfast (Closed)

Donburi Bistro: Japanese rice bowls and full bar

Loteria! Grill: Mexican fare like tacos and burritos from chef Jimmy Shaw

Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market & Bistro: gifts, gourmet items

Ford’s Filling Station: an airport outlet of chef Ben Ford’s gastropub

Rock & Brews Concert Bar & Grill: rock and roll-themed salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, craft beers

Terminal 6

A Quick Meal

The Habit Burger Grill: California-based burger chain

Starbucks: coffee mega-chain

Peet’s Coffee: another coffee mega-chain featuring dark roasts (closed Tuesday and Saturday)

Fast Casual/Bars

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck: made-to-order breakfast and lunch options

The Wine Bar by Wolfgang Puck: wine, beer, craft cocktails

WPizza by Wolfgang Puck: the celebrity chef’s signature pizzas

Earthbar: healthy food, acai bowls, smoothies

BLU2o: beachy California-cuisine

Point the Way Cafe: a gastropub from Golden Road Brewery

Starbucks Evenings: an all-day, wine-friendly place to get coffee and snacks

Wahoo’s Fish Taco: chain fish taco spot

Terminal 7

A Quick Meal

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, baked goods, snacks

LA Life: a generic quick grab-and-go spot for salads, pre-cut fruit, and other snacks

Dunkin’ Donuts: national coffee and donut chain (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Fast Casual/Bars

Ashland Hill: an airport outlet of the Santa Monica gastropub

bld: sandwiches, salads, hot plates inspired by all-day restaurant on Beverly (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Loteria! Grill: Mexican fare from chef Jimmy Shaw (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

The Counter Custom Built Burgers: burgers, fries, and more

B Grill by BOA Steakhouse: burgers, salads, steaks, pastas, seafood

Rolling Stone Bar & Grill: bar food, booze (hours are uncertain)

Wolfgang Puck Express: pizzas, sandwiches, and salads from the celebrity chef

Terminal 8

A Quick Meal

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, baked goods, snacks

Panda Express: fast-casual American Chinese fare

Carl’s Jr: national fast food burger chain with breakfast sandwiches

Fast Casual/Bars

Engine Co. No. 28: full-service bar and restaurant with classic American cuisine

Tom Bradley International Terminal

Pre-Security Checkpoint

Earl of Sandwich: national sandwich chain

Pret-a-Manger: pre-made sandwiches, salads, and more

Playa Vista: Coffee, snacks, fruit, and other grab-and-go items

Planet Hollywood: all-day American fare like sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and more

WPizza by Wolfgang Puck: pizza spot from the celebrity chef

West Gates

Flight Shop

Playa Vista: Coffee, snacks, fruit, and other grab-and-go items

Arrival Level

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf: coffee and tea chain with snacks

Pinkberry: tangy frozen yogurt chain with fresh toppings

After Security Checkpoint

A Quick Meal

Starbucks: coffee mega-chain

Panda Express: American Chinese fare

Vanilla Bakeshop: cupcakes

Kentucky Fried Chicken: fried chicken chain

La Mill Coffee: specialty roasted coffee from LA

Fast Casual/Bars

ink.sack: classic and modern sandwiches by chef Michael Voltaggio

Vino Volo: wine bar with small plates

A Leisurely Meal

Border Grill: Mexican specialties from chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken

Chaya Sushi: more upscale Japanese lounge fare

Umami Burger: fancy burgers (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

800 Degrees: make-your-own Neapolitan-style pizzas (Closed Sunday and Monday)