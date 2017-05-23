From traffic into the airport to inefficient security lines and unplanned delays, traveling through LAX can be a veritable nightmare — and that’s before adding on a year-plus of pandemic slowdowns, delays, and added health and safety layers. Since 2019, LAX has been busy with construction and renovations, which means some significant changes in the operations of eateries, restaurants, lounges, and bars at the airport. And yes, it is federal law that travelers entering LAX must continue to wear face masks when inside each terminal, except when immediately eating or drinking.
Because some food and drink spaces are in flux, LAX continues to offer an airport-only food delivery service called Order Now that will bring dishes from across terminals, in case a particular terminal you’re flying out of doesn’t have many options. Here is an updated look, just ahead of the holiday season, and what to expect when seeking out food at Los Angeles’s busy international airport.
Five Standout Places to Eat
- WPizza and The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck at Terminal 6: Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s classic pizzas, pastas, and salads are often the most reliable things to eat in an airport setting, though the prices will certainly be higher than a fast food spot.
- Ink.Sack at Tom Bradley International Terminal: A sandwich shop licensed from chef Michael Voltaggio. Prices run around $10, with great options like the pork butt banh mi and Spanish godfather, an Italian-style deli sandwich pays homage to chef José Andrés.
- Border Grill at Tom Bradley International Terminal: Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken’s Santa Monica restaurant has a casual place inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal that’s always reliable for Mexican fare.
- 8 Oz Burger Bar in Terminal 4: Come here for Niman Ranch beef burgers and shoestring fries from chef Govind Armstrong.
- Cole’s in Terminal 4: One of the two LA restaurants to have claimed the invention of the French dip sandwich (the other being Philippe’s), this small counter has four different sandwiches including roast beef, pork, pastrami, and turkey.
Terminal 1
A Quick Meal
- California Pizza Kitchen: pizza and salads
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, blended drinks, baked goods
- Chick-fil-A: fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries
- Einstein Bagel: breakfast sandwiches and bagels
- Betcha Burger: Previously Cassell’s, a burger spot with hot dogs, chicken, and breakfast items
Fast Casual/Bars
- Urth Caffe and Bar: a full service restaurant with coffee, sandwiches, and salads
- Rock & Brews Concert Bar and Grill: rock and roll-themed salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, craft beers, and a full bar
Terminal 2
A Quick Meal
- Breeze: a simple coffee shop
- Built Custom Burgers: customizable burgers and fries from The Counter
- Fresh Brothers Pizza & Sandwiches: pizza, salad, wings, sandwiches
- Jersey Mike’s Subs: submarine sandwich chain
- Pick Up Stix: Chinese food ready-made and served through steam table
Fast Casual/Bars
- Slapfish Modern Seafood Shack: sandwiches, tacos, breakfast, seafood
- Barney’s Beanery: diner food and pub inspired by Route 66
- SeaLegs Wine Bar: snacks, small plates, wine
Terminal 3
- Earthbar: Grab-and-go health-oriented smoothies, acai bowls, and snacks
Terminal 4
A Quick Meal
- Dunkin’ Donuts: donuts, coffee
- Starbucks: coffee mega-chain (pre-security)
- Homeboy Cafe: sandwiches, salads, and coffee from a civic-minded Downtown LA bakery
Fast Casual/Bars
- Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza: pizza, salads, beer, soups
- 8 oz. Burger Bar: popular burgers from chef Govind Armstrong
- Campanile: an airport outlet of the late chef Mark Peel’s iconic La Brea eatery
- Cole’s: French-dip sandwiches
- La Provence Patisserie and Cafe: French macarons, paninis
Note: Real Food Daily is currently closed
Terminal 5
A Quick Meal
- Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, blended drinks, baked goods (both Departures and Arrivals are open)
- Coffee Corner: a simple coffee shop
- Farmers Market To Go: grab and go fare inspired by the iconic Original Farmers Market
Fast Casual/Bars
- Lemonade: quick-casual salads, sandwiches, breakfast (Closed)
- Donburi Bistro: Japanese rice bowls and full bar
- Loteria! Grill: Mexican fare like tacos and burritos from chef Jimmy Shaw
- Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market & Bistro: gifts, gourmet items
- Ford’s Filling Station: an airport outlet of chef Ben Ford’s gastropub
- Rock & Brews Concert Bar & Grill: rock and roll-themed salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, craft beers
Terminal 6
A Quick Meal
- The Habit Burger Grill: California-based burger chain
- Starbucks: coffee mega-chain
- Peet’s Coffee: another coffee mega-chain featuring dark roasts (closed Tuesday and Saturday)
Fast Casual/Bars
- The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck: made-to-order breakfast and lunch options
- The Wine Bar by Wolfgang Puck: wine, beer, craft cocktails
- WPizza by Wolfgang Puck: the celebrity chef’s signature pizzas
- Earthbar: healthy food, acai bowls, smoothies
- BLU2o: beachy California-cuisine
- Point the Way Cafe: a gastropub from Golden Road Brewery
- Starbucks Evenings: an all-day, wine-friendly place to get coffee and snacks
- Wahoo’s Fish Taco: chain fish taco spot
Terminal 7
A Quick Meal
- Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, baked goods, snacks
- LA Life: a generic quick grab-and-go spot for salads, pre-cut fruit, and other snacks
- Dunkin’ Donuts: national coffee and donut chain (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)
Fast Casual/Bars
- Ashland Hill: an airport outlet of the Santa Monica gastropub
- bld: sandwiches, salads, hot plates inspired by all-day restaurant on Beverly (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Loteria! Grill: Mexican fare from chef Jimmy Shaw (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday)
- The Counter Custom Built Burgers: burgers, fries, and more
- B Grill by BOA Steakhouse: burgers, salads, steaks, pastas, seafood
- Rolling Stone Bar & Grill: bar food, booze (hours are uncertain)
- Wolfgang Puck Express: pizzas, sandwiches, and salads from the celebrity chef
Terminal 8
A Quick Meal
- Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: coffee, baked goods, snacks
- Panda Express: fast-casual American Chinese fare
- Carl’s Jr: national fast food burger chain with breakfast sandwiches
Fast Casual/Bars
- Engine Co. No. 28: full-service bar and restaurant with classic American cuisine
Tom Bradley International Terminal
Pre-Security Checkpoint
- Earl of Sandwich: national sandwich chain
- Pret-a-Manger: pre-made sandwiches, salads, and more
- Playa Vista: Coffee, snacks, fruit, and other grab-and-go items
- Planet Hollywood: all-day American fare like sandwiches, burgers, pasta, and more
- WPizza by Wolfgang Puck: pizza spot from the celebrity chef
West Gates
- Flight Shop
- Playa Vista: Coffee, snacks, fruit, and other grab-and-go items
Arrival Level
- Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf: coffee and tea chain with snacks
- Pinkberry: tangy frozen yogurt chain with fresh toppings
After Security Checkpoint
A Quick Meal
- Starbucks: coffee mega-chain
- Panda Express: American Chinese fare
- Vanilla Bakeshop: cupcakes
- Kentucky Fried Chicken: fried chicken chain
- La Mill Coffee: specialty roasted coffee from LA
Fast Casual/Bars
- ink.sack: classic and modern sandwiches by chef Michael Voltaggio
- Vino Volo: wine bar with small plates
A Leisurely Meal
- Border Grill: Mexican specialties from chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken
- Chaya Sushi: more upscale Japanese lounge fare
- Umami Burger: fancy burgers (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)
- 800 Degrees: make-your-own Neapolitan-style pizzas (Closed Sunday and Monday)