For Angelenos looking for last-minute gifts while supporting their favorite restaurants, buying branded swag is a win-win to consider in addition to dining in, ordering takeout, and purchasing gift cards. From snazzy snapbacks to cozy hoodies and delightful tchotchkes, LA’s food and drink spots are selling irresistible merch this holiday season. And don’t forget about Eater gear, including stickers, sweatshirts, and even a water bottle.

Hats

Diner chain Norms channels retro vibes and Googie architecture in its merch line that includes an excellent trucker hat, tees, mugs, and more.

Sport Petit Trois’s signature snail logo with this black snapback with gold embroidery. One size fits all.

The fine folks at West Hollywood’s beloved Chinese-American haunt are selling hats in nearly every hue with bold stitching to boot. The white and red combination feels both festive and fun.

Tacos 1986 knows the right shade of red to make its classic logo pop — and this red trucker hat is especially fetching. Also available are hoodies, sweatshirts, and even a handsome coach’s jacket.

Dads don’t have the best reputation for fashion forward wardrobes, but this corduroy dad hat from Long Beach pizza haven Little Coyote is a good start. Additional merch includes kids and adults tees and sweatshirts, pint glass, and a koozie.

With its signature script and red stitching, Go Get Em Tiger’s six-panel cap is for coffee obsessives with a sense of style. Also in the merch shop are sweatshirts, tees, and tumblers.

T-Shirts

Regarding Her, a non-profit dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of women restaurateurs, released a new line of merch for the holidays that includes a spiffy deviled eggs-inspired tee. Merch sales go toward funding grants that benefit women-owned restaurants in Los Angeles.

Consider the merch at Altadena’s Side Pie for one-of-a-kind tie dyed tees. These bright threads are perfect for those who love both pizza and bold colors.

This one goes out to all the larb kings and queens out there. Snag one of Night + Market’s simple black snapbacks, tees, or the latest release — a cheeky tee inspired by rocker Mick Jagger.

From beanies to onesies and even tube socks, there’s plenty to covet when it comes to Prime Pizza’s merch selection but the Jordan-era tee is the one to get.

The aptly named Taco City tee from Guerrilla Tacos features the glorious LA skyline tucked into a hardshell with a golden backdrop.

With just four items in total, Otium’s merch selection is limited but well executed. The gray Elements tee features the restaurants typographic logo on its front pocket and high-contrast renderings of the restaurant’s facade and interior on the back.

Fans of food puns, ‘90s movie reboots, and fresh seafood will dig this Space Clam 2 tee designed by Sasa Studio for Found Oyster. Give it up for LePrawn James and the Tuna Squad.

Smash burger pop-up Heavy Handed’s cool line of merch includes his and hers crisp white tees that read, “Heavy Sauce.” The peachy ombre effect looks a bit like Thousand Island dressing.

Support Alhambra’s destination for thoughtful, well-sourced cooking with a timeless black tee featuring the restaurant’s classic script logo and playful pup.

Outerwear

Who doesn’t want a hoodie that confidently declares one’s super-fine status?

This ivory pullover from All Day Baby is as fun and carefree as the restaurant itself. Also on hand is a tiki-inspired black hoodie from sister restaurant Here’s Looking At You. Order through Toast for in-store pick-up.

Snag one of Clark Street Bakery’s crewneck pullovers for a cozy-soft fit.

This “Burritos & Caffeine” hoodie is the perfect weight and color for wintertime in LA. Also available are graphic tees and embroidered hats.

It doesn’t get any plusher than this unisex sky blue pullover sweatshirt from the stylish folks at Gogo’s Tacos.

This navy blue “Sun Hoodie” from Goldburger features the restaurant’s logo on the front and channels burger and sunshine vibes on the back.

Totes

Support brothers Maurice and Moses Harris and their Historic Filipinotown coffee shop with this dependable tote. Also in the merch shop are insulated mugs and well-fitted tees.

Carry this eye-popping canvas tote designed by local artist Lauren Levi in collaboration with this beloved Inglewood coffee shop.

The first LA outlet of Sightglass Coffee opened last March amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. Show your support by sporting some sweet merch, like this line of sturdy and stylish totes.

Kismet’s colorful line of totes, which come in lime, gold, lavender, and orange, are in collaboration with Los Angeles-based Everybody World, a socially conscious fashion label.

Miscellaneous

The T-shirts, baseball tees, and tube socks available at this LA institution’s online store are nice, but it’s all about Philippe’s incredible line of holiday ornaments featuring hot mustard, pickled eggs, and beef dip sandwiches.

Spruce up any space with this colorful 18-inch by 24-inch “Visions” poster designed by James Anderson. It’s a steal at $10.

Celebrate Hawkins House of Burgers with this red cotton apron with deep purple pocket accents. All proceeds of the sales of these aprons go directly to feeding the volunteers, families, and recipients at No Us Without You.

Vintage photography fans will adore this We Heals Project x Casa Vega print created with artist Ponti Lambrose. The poster comes in three different sizes and is printed on Entrada 100 percent cotton paper. All proceeds of the sales of these prints will go to support Casa Vega’s furloughed employees.

Keep this bold black and yellow bandana from West Hollywood’s Strings of Life handy for protective and decorative purposes.

Get your hands on an insulated tumbler from Found Coffee. The lidded mugs come in two gorgeous colors (forest green and white).

Who doesn’t love filling in the blanks with nouns, adjectives, and verbs while playing Mad Libs? Net proceeds from sales benefit the Spare Room’s staff.

The husband and wife team behind Interstellar designed nail decals with local graphic design firm Play Grnd.

Don’t sleep on Jon & Vinny’s stadium seat cushions, dried pastas, and so much more.

These calf-hugging tube socks are made in collaboration with Tailored Union and feature the restaurant’s squiggly noodle logo designed by artist Robbie Simon.

The frosted Tom Collins glasses from Formosa Cafe come four to a set and are adorned with kitschy scenes of rickshaws and pagodas.

Who wouldn’t appreciate a pair of egg-forward socks from Konbi? And best of all, 100 percent of profits are donated to a good cause.

“Take Away Los Angeles,” a series of narrative- and recipe-driven books available at Now Serving, is helping a handful of local restaurants (Kato, Sonoratown, Bub & Grandma’s Bread, Porridge + Puffs, Holbox, and Hop Woo) get through the pandemic. Restaurants keep 40 percent of book pre-sales and up to 50 percent for subsequent printings.