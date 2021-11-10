Hollywood’s Famous L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Expands to Long Beach

The folks behind the Hollywood location of famous-in-Italy pizza spot L’antica Pizzeria da Michele are plotting an ambitious move down to Long Beach, which is already home to popular pizza options like Michael’s and Little Coyote. The group (which is in the process of building its New York City spot) is taking over Long Beach’s former Papalucci’s, which closed in late 2019.

Francesco Zimone says he plans to build two separate businesses on the 5,000 square foot lot: one for Antica Pizzeria, and another for Antica Cafe. Both will share a courtyard in Belmont Shore on Second and Livingston, with plans to open in the spring of 2022.

Late night food deliveries by a stoner culture shaper: Cheech Marin

Actor and activist Cheech Marin announced a partnership with Beetle House chef/owner Zach Neil for a new food-delivery business called Muncheechos. It’s sure to be popular with the late-night stoner crowd. Check L.A. Taco for the full story.

Clark Street Bread and 101 Coffee Shop

The city collectively mourned in January when the 101 Coffee Shop announced its permanent closure due to COVID-19. That space — made famous by the movie Swingers, in part — has been in the process of reopening thanks to Clark Street Bread, and the Los Angeles Times has the current details on what to expect when the redone space arrives likely later this month.

Sour news for the Sugar Factory

Mario Lopez and Brody Jenner’s Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which has locations in Atlanta, Dubai, New York, opened in Westfield Century City in early 2020 only weeks before the pandemic shut everything down. Now the celebrity partners are currently behind in rent (including money owed from before the pandemic even began), reports the Real Deal, with landlord Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield claiming the restaurant group owes more than $1.6 million in back rent for the the 14,000 square foot space.

Here’s Looking At You is pulling in money

In just two days, the crowdfunding effort to resuscitate Koreatown restaurant Here’s Looking at You has raised over $42,000. Ta wrote about the overwhelming support (so far) on Instagram.