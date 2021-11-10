What to Expect at Alma, the Grove’s New Two-Story Upscale Mexican Contender

Massive Mexico City-based restaurant consortium Grupo Hunan is edging ever closer to opening its first stateside project, the new Alma at the Grove that is taking up residence inside the closed home of Dominque Ansel’s former 189. Here’s what to know about the planned arrival, which is slated to come (at least in parts) before the end of the year.

For starters, Alma will indeed use both the first and second floor of the split-level space, with the ground floor casual cafe area opening first. There diners can expect a breezy, coastal-toned dining room and more laid-back service to go along with staple dishes like tacos al pastor, escamoles, and birria. The patio, facing the Grove’s famed fountain, will also be in heavy use, particularly during holiday season; expect this first phase to open in December of this year as a taqueria, cocktail bar, and marketplace.

Upstairs, Grupo Hunan is targeting a more refined, fine-dining dinner setup designed by group founders Cuaik Architects. While the finished menu is still being sorted out, expect an upscale setup with more robust service details and white tablecloths spread on heavy tables across the open, light dining room and second-floor balcony. This portion of the space should open in January of 2022, complete with leafy plants, lots of blonde wood, and muted tones spread across the open dining area.

The new Alma is the first U.S. project for Grupo Hunan, one of Mexico’s largest independent restaurant groups. Within CDMX the group runs all Nobu locations as well as restaurants dedicated to Italian, Chinese, coastal Mexican, and other cuisines. Hunan, the group’s founding upscale Chinese restaurant, has served millions of customers since opening in 1993. In all, the group — run by siblings Pepe, Diego, Teresa and Santiago Cuaik — holds more than two dozen restaurants across Mexico.