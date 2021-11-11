 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Historic Casa Vega Dishes Out $1.98 Combo Plates on 65th Anniversary Next Week

Plus, charities and food galore, and a party at the Rose in Venice, too.

by Farley Elliott
A dim corner of a red-tinted restaurant with deep booths, brick, and string lights.
Casa Vega.
Casa Vega

Iconic Valley restaurant Casa Vega celebrated its 65th anniversary this week, and now the casual LA Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks is opening up the party to the rest of the city. On Monday, November 15 owner Christy Vega will be rolling back prices to 1956 levels on the restaurant’s most popular combo plate, serving up the dish for just $1.98 during lunch hours from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The menu item, known as combo numero uno, comes with choices between different enchiladas, tacos, or tamales grouped together on a plate. Happy anniversary to the LA legends.

$6 specials all day long

All-day specialist the Rose in Venice is turning six years young itself, and has apparently served something like 2.5 million people in that time. To celebrate it all, the team is doing a full day of $6 specials (think frozen cocktails and sparkling wine from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or $6 fried chicken sandwiches from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) as a way to at least partially give back to those that have supported so much over the years.

Helping out and eating well

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles’ Making Memories Festival, going down November 14, will feature live music, activations, and food trucks including Go Fusion, Beachy’s, and the Tropic Truck. The charity event runs $25 per person and goes down at L.A. State Historic Park near Downtown.

A sports bar full of culinary surprises

The Greyhound is launching a new menu today, in consultation with chef Ted Hopson and executive chef Jackie Fisher. Look for options like a vegan al pastor torta, pickle-brined chicken sandwich, an ahi tuna burger — plus those wings, of course.

Doing good, in a garden

Redbird’s garden party is back, with proceeds from the annual fundraiser going to the After School Enrichment Program. Expect food from Redbird’s own Neal Fraser as well as Agnes Restaurant out of Pasadena, the Mahendro brothers from Burgers 99/Badmaash, Steven Kalt of Spartina, and more. Tickets run $100 per person.

