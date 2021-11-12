A New Tasting Menu Spot Promises to Shake Up the Long Beach Food Scene

Heritage in Long Beach has finished the refresh of its evening dining room ahead of a planned transition into a new winter tasting menu-only format. The new fixed menus begin on November 16, but they won’t be completely rigid; diners will still be able to choose from a couple of options across each course. Brother-sister partners Lauren Pretty and chef Philip Pretty say that moving to an evening tasting menu format will not only allow them to plot a more sustainable course forward for their restaurant — which shares space with their daytime Heritage Sandwich Shop inside the same former Craftsman home — it will offer them the chance to bring something new and inventive to the city they love. The redone space not only makes that vision possible, it also allows for private parties and tableside sit-down lunch service, which will begin November 23.

Party with a winner this weekend

Bridgetown Roti, newly named one of America’s best new restaurants, is popping up at Employees Only in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 14. The reservation event will allow chef Rashida Holmes to expand on her current menu while also pairing with cocktails and other drinks at the expansive outdoor space.

Rashida Holmes is related to Eater LA’s Mona Holmes, who has no business connection to Bridgetown Roti; this relationship does not impact coverage.

Top Chef star serves sandwiches

Top Chef star Tom Colicchio is partnering with Nextbite to open several ghost locations of ‘Wichcraft, the sandwich shop he co-founded in 2003, out west. The openings, slated for Los Angeles and Denver, are slated to arrive sometime in early 2022.

A weekend of beer in the Inland Empire

Redlands-based Ritual Brewing is turning nine years young, and on Saturday, November 13 the brewery is celebrating with a big party from noon to 4:30 p.m. Expect live music and food in addition to a range of one-off beers and longtime, award-winning favorites. General admission tickets start at $35.

Celebrate with tacos and classic cars

Gogo’s Tacos is (formally) celebrating its opening with a party on Sunday, November 21. Expect lots of fun stuff for the family including face painting, piñatas, a classic car show, and of course cocktails, tacos, and more food. General admission starts at $10, hours run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Backyard hangouts, but better

Check out this five-course underground dinner going down in Highland Park on Saturday, November 20. The ticketed event is pulling in a ton of local talent, including wines from Angeleno Wine Co. out of far Chinatown. Tickets are $125, or more with wine pairing.