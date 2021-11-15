Bottega Louie, Downtown LA’s Crown Jewel Restaurant, Reopens Next Week

Downtown Los Angeles’ famed Bottega Louie is almost ready to reopen. The plywood has been pulled down and activity is high inside the soaring, marble-lined corner space at 7th and Grand, which has been closed since the first days of pandemic-related restaurant shutdowns in March 2020 — even as the company expanded into and opened a second location in West Hollywood. Now the original, one of the most financially successful independent restaurants in America over the past decade, reopens November 22 ahead of what could be a big new year for Downtown LA, as office workers and tourism (hopefully) begin to return to the bustling neighborhood en masse in 2022.

The masks stay on, for a while anyway

LA County’s mask mandates will remain in place at least through the end of this year, reports Deadline, a sign from public health officials that the region still has more gains to make in areas like vaccination rates and hospitalizations.

A sweet celebration

See’s Candy has turned 100 years young, leaving the New York Times to ask about some other, equally quintessential California foods like In-N-Out and sourdough bread.

Wine bar and book reading is back in Pasadena

The 1894 wine bar at Vroman’s in Pasadena is now open once again, keeping evening hours Wednesday through Friday, plus noon to evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Some Coastal ‘cue comes south to Chinatown

The Central Coast’s Priedite Barbecue is popping up with Texas-style smoked meats at Majordomo this Sunday from 11 a.m. until sellout.