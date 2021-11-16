 clock menu more-arrow no yes

West Hollywood Approves America’s Highest Minimum Wage For Workers

Plus, vegan tomato pies in Highland Park, and an update on Tin Vuong’s Little Sister.

by Farley Elliott

WeHo restaurants before covid-19 curfew
Restaurants along Santa Monica Boulevard.
Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The city of West Hollywood has agreed to raise its minimum wage for some workers to $17.64 per hour, the highest in the nation. The standalone Los Angeles County city voted to approve the wage hike late last week, with plans for the new pay structure to take effect for hotel workers as soon as early next year — which will bring those workers into alignment with Santa Monica and the city of Los Angeles’ own pay rate for hotel workers.

The agreement, mostly centered on Weho’s robust tourism and hospitality industries, affects businesses large and small at different increments, with timed increases for other sectors coming every six months until January 2023. Meanwhile, California overall will once again increase its own state-level minimum wage to $15 (for business owners with more than two dozen employees) in January 2022. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Holiday goodies for LA

Milk Bar is rolling out a slew of limited-time holiday goodies, including Thanksgiving croissants, available nationally with online shipping and at the local LA store on Melrose.

A change in scenery and menu

Wondering what’s up with Little Sister these days, the South Bay stalwart from Tin Vuong and partner Jed Sanford? ‘Everything changed’ with the new location in El Segundo (the Manhattan Beach location shuttered last summer) says Easy Reader News, including a shift in look and menu direction.

Birria, available all week long

It’s birria week over at L.A. Taco., so expect lots of coverage across the dining spectrum and the county in the days to come. For now, focus up with this starter list on beef birria de res in all its permutations.

East Coast tomato pies that vegans will love

Tomato pie pop-up Old Gold is hanging out at Burgerlords in Highland Park tonight, offering a slew of vegan-friendly slices starting at 6 p.m.

