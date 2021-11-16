A Square Pie Surprise Hides in the Heart of the Arts District

Powerful pizza pop-up De La Nonna has gone legit in the Arts District. The personal-sized pan pizza specialists have been working pop-ups at places like Melody on Virgil, Little Prince in Santa Monica, and Employees Only in West Hollywood since the weary days of 2020, and now they’re ready to fire pies for the Downtown crowd.

Owners Patrick Costa, Jose Cordon, and Lee Zaremba aren’t just some fly-by-night trio, though; the project — like so many others — was born in part out of a sudden pandemic necessity. Costa has experience cooking as executive chef of the Hart and the Hunter; Zaremba was previously the bar director for Chicago’s Boka Group (known locally for a different Arts District restaurant, the new-ish Girl & the Goat); and Cordon spent three years running the bar at Venice’s Felix. Together the group is finding inspiration from their grandmothers’ tables, whether that’s with vintage plateware, doilies served under cocktails, the bright flavors on the table and in the glass, or the kind of satisfying comfort food that is so often associated with great home cooking.

On the menu, De La Nonna offers a more robust experience than its previous pop-ups led on, with room for a raw bar (think yellowtail crudo and oysters by the half-dozen), salads, and starters like crispy trout dip. The pizzas are still the star of the show, priced individually in the $19 range and rotating with the market; drinks and dessert are available as well. The opening menu is below.

As for the space, the team takes over the former In Sheep’s Clothing at 710 E. 4th Place, with room for indoor and outdoor dining. The service model means simply queueing up to order at the bar before snagging a table either out under the string lights or inside the colorful restaurant with its retro red and white floor tiles, full bar, and leafy touches — all redesigned by Heather Tierney (The Butcher’s Daughter, Wanderlust Design). The secondary space that used to hold a hifi bar is still under construction as a separate project and will likely open in the first half of next year.

De La Nonna is open as of today, Tuesday, November 16, keeping hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. to start, Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations can be made via Resy.