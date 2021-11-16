Silver Lake Wine Hit Vinovore Grows Its Scope With New Eagle Rock Outpost

Silver Lake’s female-centric wine shop Vinovore has scored a second location, taking over a former corner store at 4627 York Boulevard, on the edge of Eagle Rock and Highland Park. The original outpost on Virgil, which dates to 2017, managed to push through the early days of the pandemic thanks to robust takeaway sales, and now owners Coly Den Haan (the Must, Perch) and Angelica Luna are ready to branch out further east.

The space, which opens Saturday, November 20, will keep daily hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. selling wines from global female winemakers as well as other products from women-owned businesses across a broad spectrum. Perhaps most interestingly, the new location will expand into the takeaway food space, taking a page from other Eastside-ish takeaway markets in the area. And while this new Vinovore won’t carry the same type of robust deli and produce section as, say, Cookbook Market, it will offer an expanded array of goods like Atwater Village’s Wine & Eggs, including ready to eat items and take home meals. There are sandwiches from Otoño chef Teresa Montaño out of Highland Park and sourdough doughnuts from former underground bakery Gemini Bakehouse. Locals can also find frozen take home pizzas from La Morra and bags of coffee from Canyon Coffee.

The new Vinovore is well-placed, too, just blocks from Occidental College and a slew of incoming restaurant tenants including a Charleston-styled seafood spot from the Found Oyster team and a pizza and bagel operation from chef Bradford Kent — and that’s to say nothing of all the other attractions further down York, from vegan sports bars to Kumquat Coffee and Taiwanese favorite Joy. Eagle Rock’s new Vinovore opens this Saturday.