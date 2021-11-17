A Pandemic Pop-Up Success Story Grows Into Smorgasburg LA

Glendale driveway pop-up Bungkus Bagus is closing down its current at-home setup, with plans to transition over to weekly Arts District-area food bazaar Smorgasburg instead. The arrival not only marks a real departure for sisters Celene and Tara Carraras, it’s also a big get for the weekly food and goods festival at the Row DTLA, considering all the press that Bungkus Bagus has gotten over the past year-plus. The Carraras join a number of other pop-ups from the past two years, including Two Wings Chicken, Orange County’s Smoke Queen BBQ, and Bridgetown Roti, at Smorgasburg LA.

A not so great evening

TimeOut Los Angeles has found a lot to dislike about Bar Lis in Hollywood. It’s not the cocktails (or even the small plates, really) but rather some of the service elements and small details that occasionally come up at high-end see-and-be-seen bar spots around LA — like who gets access, why, and for how much money.

The soda shop endures

Have you been to Galco’s lately, the staple soda shop in Highland Park? Pasadena Weekly has, checking in with owner John Nese to see what’s going on at one of America’s most important cultural (soda) institutions.

Can’t stop the Smoke House

Burbank’s famed Smoke House, known for its proximity to several studios and production centers (and thus as an after-work spot for Hollywood industry types), has reached the 75-year milestone. Thankfully, says Spectrum News One, the place is still going strong.

Thanksgiving comes early

Looking for an alternative to the usual stodgy Thanksgiving celebrations with family this year? Consider dining out early with Gemini Bakehouse and La Sorted’s in Silver Lake, where they’ll be offering a whole menu mash-up for the season. The party runs this weekend only, Friday to Sunday.