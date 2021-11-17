A Whimsical Hilltop Cocktail Bar With the Valley’s Best Views Reopens on Friday

Sky-high Burbank cocktail bar the Green Room is reopening on Friday, November 19, keeping the same sweeping Valley views while adding an impressive new menu direction.

For those unfamiliar, the Green Room is a standalone lounge space with indoor-outdoor appeal, located in the foothills that overlook Burbank as part of the Castaway restaurant and events space on the grounds of the DeBell Golf Club. While sunny and stunning in its own way during the daytime, the space is transformed in the evening with fire pits, lounge-y patio seating, and views out over the shimmering expanse of the San Fernando Valley.

The bar, which originally opened in 2018, has been on extended hiatus as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Now it’s back formally as of this weekend, with drinks from Cindy Quan, Emerson Martinez, and Rodolfo Magana (the Standard) and a lean on cocktails inspired by Hollywood films; there’s even a welcome cocktail fountain offering complimentary opening sips of a beverage known as the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The classics are also on offer, of course, as well as a wine and champagne collection.

On the food front, chef Adrian Vela (Catch, Joel Robuchon) and chef de cuisine Czarina Sico will lean more upscale with their menu, turning out steak tartare wrapped “cigars” and more decadent touches like seafood towers, truffle popcorn chicken, Petrossian Ossetra caviar and champagne plates. The opening menus are below.

The renewed Green Room returns to life this Friday, November 19 at 1250 E. Harvard Road, keeping hours Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.