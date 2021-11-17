 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Whimsical Hilltop Cocktail Bar With the Valley’s Best Views Reopens on Friday

The Green Room, tucked into the foothills above Burbank, provides glittering evening glimpses alongside fire pits and decadent caviar and champagne courses.

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Max Milla
Standing on a balcony of a lounge overlooking a valley of sunny houses.
Views across the Valley.
Max Milla

Sky-high Burbank cocktail bar the Green Room is reopening on Friday, November 19, keeping the same sweeping Valley views while adding an impressive new menu direction.

For those unfamiliar, the Green Room is a standalone lounge space with indoor-outdoor appeal, located in the foothills that overlook Burbank as part of the Castaway restaurant and events space on the grounds of the DeBell Golf Club. While sunny and stunning in its own way during the daytime, the space is transformed in the evening with fire pits, lounge-y patio seating, and views out over the shimmering expanse of the San Fernando Valley.

The bar, which originally opened in 2018, has been on extended hiatus as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Now it’s back formally as of this weekend, with drinks from Cindy Quan, Emerson Martinez, and Rodolfo Magana (the Standard) and a lean on cocktails inspired by Hollywood films; there’s even a welcome cocktail fountain offering complimentary opening sips of a beverage known as the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The classics are also on offer, of course, as well as a wine and champagne collection.

On the food front, chef Adrian Vela (Catch, Joel Robuchon) and chef de cuisine Czarina Sico will lean more upscale with their menu, turning out steak tartare wrapped “cigars” and more decadent touches like seafood towers, truffle popcorn chicken, Petrossian Ossetra caviar and champagne plates. The opening menus are below.

The renewed Green Room returns to life this Friday, November 19 at 1250 E. Harvard Road, keeping hours Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cocktail service served out a blue smoky tea pot on a gilded tray.
A multi-tiered dessert tray with pouring chocolate and sparklers at a hip restaurant.
Dessert tray.
A trio of seafood plates on a tower at a table at a cool lounge.
Seafood towers.
A spoon of caviar on toast at an upscale restaurant.
Lots of caviar.
A cigar tray wrapped in crispy bits with tubes of beef tartare.
Beef tartare ‘cigars’.
A dim interior of a cocktail bar that overlooks the valley.
Inside lounge vibes.
Foursquare

Castaway Burbank

1250 East Harvard Road, , CA 91501 (818) 848-6691 Visit Website

