Wolfgang Puck’s Downtown LA Restaurants WP24 and Nest Have Closed Permanently

Wolfgang Puck’s Downtown presence minimized a bit this week. Both WP24 and Nest at WP24 have permanently closed. Puck’s restaurant and lounge inside the Ritz-Carlton were temporarily closed, but a hotel spokesperson says the decade-long collaboration is done.

In a statement, the PR director at Ritz-Carlton LA shared the news via email. “The Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live Los Angeles and Chef Wolfgang Puck have enjoyed collaborating over the past decade and have now mutually decided it is time to move on to other opportunities. WP24 and Nest at WP24 will not reopen.”

Puck opened WP24 in April 2010 in what was then described as “refined Asian fare.” As one of the early tenants at the busy entertainment complex, WP24 had incredible views with an Asian-influenced menu that encapsulated and helped launch Downtown LA’s flourishing restaurant scene. Puck’s Asian-themed cooking goes back decades with Chinois on Main, and still continues down this path. The legendary chef opened West Hollywood’s Merois — a similar concept to WP24 — last March.

Vroman’s Pasadena wine bar opens

In early 2020, Vroman’s announced a forthcoming wine bar inside the longstanding Pasadena’s bookstore called the 1894. After a lengthy COVID-related delay, it officially opens this week. Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sundays noon to 7 p.m.

Overdue restaurant rent? This grant program could provide some relief

Los Angeles County announced a new rent relief grant for small businesses that fell behind on rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC-4 reports the Small Business Rent Relief grants are for restaurants and businesses in unincorporated areas and up to $40,000. Applications are open, and the last day to apply is November 24. To apply or find more information, visit ndconline.org or call (626) 210-4500.

More LA restaurant love on HBO’s Insecure

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Insecure’s location manager Carolyn Schultz about her favorite restaurants featured in HBO’s hit show, which is airing its final season.

South Coast Botanic Garden’s Christmas lights wonderland returns

For the second year in a row in the Palos Verdes peninsula, the South Coast Botanical Garden will host GLOW, its LED, neon, sparkly, Christmas light stroll from November 20 through January 17, 2022. Tickets are $24.95 for SCBG members, $34.95 for non-members, with children four and younger are free.

Martinis but at ‘90s prices

As if anyone needs another reason to frequent All Day Baby in Silver Lake, here’s one more. Every Wednesday and Thursday, classic martinis with Mulholland Spirits gin are only $9, reminiscent of LA bar culture 20 years ago.