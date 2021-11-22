Gluten-Free Bakery Breadblok Heats Silver Lake’s Bread Scene Very Soon

Gluten-free bakery Breadblok is almost ready to open in Silver Lake at 1529 Griffith Park Boulevard, just steps away from the main Sunset drag. The original location hails from Santa Monica’s upscale Montana Avenue, where the group’s unique grain-free flours (think sorghum, sweet rice, nuts, coconut, and beyond) have proven to be a hit in the past year. The eastward expansion should be complete in time for an opening on Thursday, December 9, with hours thereafter from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That new Breadblok will be in good company too, joining the likes of Pine & Crane and the incoming Venice smashburger stars the Window on the same block.

Tuesday parties in Redondo Beach

Gear up for taco Tuesday at Vida Modern Taqueria in Redondo Beach tomorrow. Now newly open for weekday lunch, the South Bay taco shop will offer $3 tacos, $6 nachos, and $5 beers all day on Tuesdays.

Toys for tots, plus tacos and tamales

Chicas Tacos is hosting an ongoing toy drive for the holiday season. Diners can bring an unwrapped today (or $10 gift card) into various locations and receive two tamales for their generosity. The first drive day is November 27 at the West Third Street location; the second December 4 in Culver City; the last runs December 11 at All Season Brewing on La Brea. Even cooler still: The tamales are a collaboration between Chicas chef Eduardo Ruiz and Boyle Heights tamale maker Angeles Lopez.

Gentrification conversations in West Adams

The Los Angeles Times takes a look at the continuing wave of gentrification in West Adams, discussing not only big developers but also restaurants, smaller businesses, and one Black-owned art gallery that has a target for hate as well.

The history of Italian food in LA

Got an hour and 20 minutes to kill? Then check out the below documentary from the Italian consulate of Los Angeles, which traces the roots of Italian cooking through LA over the decades.