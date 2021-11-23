Hollywood’s Movie-Famous 101 Coffee Shop Returns as Clark Street Diner Next Week

A friends and family-only opening is going on now at Clark Street Diner in Hollywood. The former 101 Coffee Shop space, now taken over by Clark Street’s Zack Hall, still sports the retro booths and stone walls, along with an old-meets-new collection of diner staples from breakfast through lunch. Expect a full public opening on November 29.

A familiar face leaves Austin

Chef Esdras Ochoa (Salazar, Mexicali) has closed his Austin, Texas restaurant Reunión 19 after less than two years, reports Eater Austin. The East Austin restaurant was a collaboration between Ochoa and Christopher Haydostian, with the latter telling Eater that labor shortages, landlord issues, and increased costs for goods led to the decision to close.

Brazilian steakhouse food on Thanksgiving day

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse in Downtown LA will be open for Thanksgiving day, serving an all you can eat menu from noon to 10 p.m. that includes tons of red meat as well as turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides.

Hardships in Koreatown

Ongoing supply chain issues as a result of the pandemic have been disrupting essentially every facet of life, including Koreatown’s mom and pop restaurants, reports LAist. Meet some of the operators caught between paying more for the same goods, raising prices for customers, and scaring off longtime (and price sensitive) regulars.

Dessert parties on Sunset

The Fred Segal location on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood is hosting a series of dessert-focused holiday pop-ups this season, starting with Laroolou on November 27. Future events include Giovanni’s Tiramisu, Domi, and Flouring LA.