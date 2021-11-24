Food Workers are Striking Today at LAX on the Busiest Travel Day of the Year

Flying out of LAX today? There could be trouble getting a bite to eat, as food and concession workers at the airport are striking in Terminal 4 to call for more pandemic-related worker relief. The solidarity action is being done (on the busiest travel day of the year no less) in conjunction with Unite Here Local 11 union workers out of Phoenix’s airport, who have similarly been on strike since Monday. Expect picketing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. roughly, as workers raise awareness of their ongoing labor dispute with airport foodservice company HMS Host. If food options aren’t available in the terminals, here’s a guide for where to eat around the airport.

A scary scene at one of Alhambra’s most famous restaurants

A car crash at Chengdu Taste in Alhambra sent six people to the hospital this week. Video of the scary event, shown on NBC 4, reveals a Mazda jumping the curb and pushing deep into the restaurant’s dining room.

Tea time in Culver City

The Art of Tea team is popping up at the Platform development in Culver City all December long with a marketplace, activation space, and more. Hours run December 1 to December 26 from noon to 6 p.m.

A change of ownership in Los Feliz

Los Feliz staple Messhall Kitchen has a new owner. Jon Chait of LT Acquisition Corp. has sold to Anthony Ko, a former employee on the opening team who went on to help open Rappahannock Oyster Bar in 2017. Now Ko is back and taking over for Messhall’s tenth year.

A nice OC expansion

Churriño Gourmet Churros & Gelato, the Brazilian-style dessert shop out of Long Beach, is expanding into the Collage dining area inside of South Coast Plaza. Expect a raffle and giveaways for the grand opening on December 4.

The coffee party you need tomorrow

Go Get Em Tiger’s annual Thanksgiving Day drinks bonanza is back, running 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their shop in Culver City. The team is working up a one-off menu of holiday drinks from hot apple cider to eggnog, gingerbread, and chestnut praline lattes. There will also be fun games on site, a portrait artist doing fun drawings, and a barber truck offering onsite cuts. The day’s menu is below.