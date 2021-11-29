Employees at LA-Area Boston Market No-Show on Thanksgiving Day

A Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market served the latest labor-related casualty over Thanksgiving. Customers who prepaid for their Thanksgiving meals approached the building on Thursday only to see a sign that read, “No employees showing up today… we are unable to fulfill the orders! We are sorry!”

The Daily Bulletin reports that customers received no notifications about the problem and were forced to make other plans on Thanksgiving Day. The chain said it will investigate what happened at the LA-area restaurant located about 37 miles east of Downtown LA in San Bernardino County.

Menotti’s coffee veteran now co-lead at Dayglow

Christopher “nicely” Abel Alameda, whose CV includes some of LA’s most popular coffee entities (Menotti’s Coffee Stop, Intelligentsia, and Handsome Coffee) announced that he’s now co-CEO of Dayglow Coffee.

Given Alameda’s participation at Menotti’s since 2013, his shift to Dayglow will enhance the company’s cafe and subscription service that emphasizes independent roasters, while serving coffee and shrub drinks to name a few. Alameda starts December 1.

Birdie G’s weekend vandalism

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, glass doors were shattered at both Birdie G’s and Tallula’s. Chef Jeremy Fox posted about the vandalism on Instagram and did not indicate whether these events were an actual robbery, vandalism, or both.

A local dining hero gets some international notice

If you don’t know David R. Chan — SoCal’s prolific diner who dined at 8,000 Chinese restaurants throughout the U.S. — head over to the BBC site to read a story for the 72-year-old retired tax lawyer.

Coachella Valley resort scam impacts restaurant and nightlife group SBE

It’s quite a tale, how a 37-year-old woman scammed loads of investors — including nightlife and restaurant group SBE founder Sam Nazarian — out of millions to fund a trendy resort in the Coachella Valley. The LA Times has the scoop.

Restaurants continue to defy COVID-19 orders

As restaurants maneuvered into checking vaccination status, some defied LA County health orders, receiving citations and fines over the last two years. The Times notes that some restaurants haven’t paid them and remain open as public health officials figure out what to do.

Wine collector dinner in the Palisades

Enoteca 5, chef Gianba Vinzoni’s wine bar in Pacific Palisades will host a wine collector dinner Wednesday, December 1. Festivities start at 7 p.m. as Vinzoni prepares Ligurian dishes with wines from the Piedmont region of Italy. These bottles hail from one of the Southern California’s most noted private collectors. They’ll limit this tasting to 16 people, with a cost of $275. RSVP by calling (310) 454-0709.