A Popular Sourdough Pizza Pop-Up Gets a New Long Beach Storefront

Chef Jason Winters is taking his longtime pizza pop-up Urban Pie legit with a new space in the heart of Long Beach. The shop, which is now papered over with Urban Pie logos, lands at 3950 E. 4th Street, which has been a hotbed of restaurant activity over the past couple of years.

During the pandemic, Winters and his team actually built a mobile pizza oven setup inside of a van, labeling the rig the Speak Cheezy and setting up for parking lot and driveway events across Los Angeles. And while Winters has made a name for himself for the blistered, flame-licked sourdough pies that came from the van (and Urban Pies pop-ups before that), he tells Eater that he’s actually transitioning into a deck oven that can turn up to more than 900 degrees. Look for Winters’ pies to arrive in Long Beach next year, while the Speak Cheezy van will continue to operate for events and parties as well.

More details in Beverly Hills

Eater first reported back in July that Daniel Boulud would be opening a restaurant in Beverly Hills in 2022. Now the Hollywood Reporter is circling back up with more details on the project, including the famed French chef calling California a ‘vegetable paradise.’

Dim sum dinner in Monterey Park

Elite Restaurant in Monterey Park, long considered one of Southern California’s best spots for dim sum, has opened for evening service. The new nighttime service is available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

A scary scene, caught on camera

Another restaurant robbery has occurred in Hollywood, this time at Hot Wings Cafe on Melrose. There’s video of the quick encounter (which apparently happened last month), showing two assailants — one with a gun — taking jewelry from seated customers inside. This is just the latest in a string of recent robberies perpetrated on restaurant customers, including a shooting earlier this year at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.

Gourmet pudding... for real

Upscale pudding spot (yep) Pudu Pudu is now open in Silver Lake. The Venice original lands at 3820 Sunset Boulevard.

Give back season

Local non-profit Regarding Her is starting up a Giving Tuesday campaign. The intent is to raise awareness of the female-focused restaurant owner and worker program, which gives money and assistance to operators across the city. The give-back push runs through December 30.