One of LA’s Best Breakfast Burrito Makers Expands Across the City

Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town through and through, so it’s no surprise that Downtown mainstay Wake & Late is plotting to jump to not one but two different locations across the city in the coming months. The everyday egg, meat, and cheese burrito makers are jumping to Santa Monica and Hollywood in 2022, and that could be just the beginning.

The first arrival comes in Santa Monica, with an opening in late 2022 in the former Mainland Poke space at 411 Santa Monica Boulevard. Co-owner Ben Richter tells Eater that the new location, first announced by What Now LA last month, should open in the second half of next year. The prime address puts the business close to the Third Street Promenade and its many tourists, and comes with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Next up is Hollywood, with Wake & Late taking over the former Duidough corner address at 6334 Selma Avenue. Wrapping is up in the windows now at the cafe just off Sunset and Vine, steps from the weekend Hollywood Farmers Market. Richter says that location will carry about 25 outdoor seats, and have its own dedicated pickup window just for online orders. When combined, both locations will greatly increase the pickup and delivery range for Wake & Late, already considered one of the city’s best breakfast burritos.

That’s not to say that Richter and the team will be operating above the competition. LA is ruthless town when it comes to breakfast burritos, filled with delivery-only options, classics like Lucky Boy, upscale version served at hotels, and just about everything in between. Still, given the popularity of Wake & Late over the years, it’s likely that the group will do just fine in Santa Monica and Hollywood — and elsewhere across LA, should another opportunity present itself.