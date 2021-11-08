After Pandemic Closure, Here’s Looking at You Plots a Surprise Return to Koreatown

Koreatown’s Here’s Looking At You closed in mid-2020, an early and significant restaurant casualty as a result of the ongoing global pandemic. Reactions to the closure were swift and sad, with many pouring out words of love for one of the city’s most inventive dining experiences. And now, in a surprise twist of fate, co-owner Lien Ta has announced a plan to likely return to the very same corner restaurant space, saying via Instagram that supporters of HLAY could financially back its return via a newly-minted GoFundMe page.

In less than 24 hours, the crowdfunding effort raised over $25,000 toward its $100,000 goal, all with the hope of bringing back staff, equipment, and even some favorite dishes to the restaurant by December. It’ll be a welcome return: HLAY was a prominent LA darling during its tenure, racking up accolades like Food & Wine’s Restaurant of the Year in 2017, ample love from the late food writer Jonathan Gold, and placement on the national Eater 38 Essential restaurant list. Have a look at Ta’s full statement below.

LA’s vaccine proof mandate begins today

It’s officially November 8, which means Los Angeles’s proof of vaccination mandate starts today. Officials will not enforce the new law until November 29 to give businesses a chance to prepare. But locals should prepare to show proof of full vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, or entry to any public indoor space.

LA food writer takes talents northbound

Lynwood native and Los Angeles food writer Cesar Hernandez signed onto the San Francisco Chronicle as associate restaurant critic this month. Hernandez has bylines in LAist, Thrillist, and L.A. Taco, while serving as a lead for the L.A. Taco app that maintains a database of more than 700 tacos throughout the Southland. He’ll make the northbound trip to cover the Bay Area toward the end of November.

Love for Santa Monica’s Le Petit Chez Mimi

The Santa Monica Daily Press profiled legendary restaurant owner Madame Mimi, who started her restaurant journey on Abbott Kinney in 1976 before opening other projects in Pacific Palisades and beyond. Now she runs Le Petit Chez Mimi on Colorado and Yale Avenue in Santa Monica.

LA restaurants becoming viral TikTok sensations

Los Angeles restaurants are getting some serious attention on TikTok, reports Thrillist. A video for Downtown’s the Red Chickz has racked up 1.7 million views on the app, while restaurants like Veronica’s Kitchen and Fatima’s Halal Grill are getting ample attention as well.

Bungkus Bagus at Historic Filipinotown‘s Woon

Beloved Indonesian pop-up Bungkus Bagus announced a collaboration with Woon this Tuesday, November 9, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Head to the prominent noodle-maker’s Historic Filipinotown spot and order mie goreng noodles, desserts, Woon’s sake, beer, and wines from Pinkies Up. No pre-orders this time; it’s dine-in or takeout.