One of Tokyo’s Biggest Ramen Chains Warms Up LA’s Westfield Century City Tomorrow

Inside Ramen Nagi’s first Los Angeles home for tonkotsu broth and bouncy noodles

by Mona Holmes
After a lengthy delay, Japan’s prominent chain Ramen Nagi is finally ready for its Los Angeles closeup. The newcomer debuts Tuesday November 9 at the Westfield Century City as the company’s third — and perhaps most highly-trafficked, at least during the holiday shopping season — California location. Ramen Nagi draws consistently long lines at its Palo Alto and Santa Clara locations, where the shops are considered to be on par with the Bay Area’s best ramen.

Ramen Nagi first announced its LA arrival in February 2020 with plans to open that summer. Now that it’s here, expect the brand to try to stake a claim (just like in SF) as one of the city’s best places to enjoy ramen, thanks in part to its warm, centrally-located new space next to Zinque in the robust Westside indoor-outdoor mall. While customizable ramen bowls are possible, Ramen Nagi is primarily known for its staple 24-hour simmered tonkotsu broth as well as its pescatarian-friendly niboshi broth with sardines and soy sauce. On the customization side staff are prepared to accommodate pretty much any preference like a lighter ramen, al dente noodles, chashu pork, or vegetables before selecting spice level and noodle thickness. Starters include gyoza, salty edamame, or the chashu rice with pork barbecue.

Chef Satoshi Ikuta founded Ramen Nagi in 2004 and expanded the chain to 40 locations worldwide. The Westfield Century City space is 1,600 square-feet, easily accommodating 55 guests in a sleek new space surrounded by black cedar wood; no outdoor seating is available. Starting Tuesday, Ramen Nagi is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., then dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

