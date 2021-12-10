Kogi’s Roy Choi Moves Beyond Restaurants With New At-Home Seasoning Line

Chef Roy Choi has a new venture out in Hi Note, a flavoring company for home use. The first product is called Cheezio Pepe, and it’s meant to be a plug-and-play seasoning mix for pasta, though other items are also in the works. Choi has remained busy during the past year-plus, as he continues to run his Kogi food truck empire, appear on television, and oversee his restaurant Best Friend in Las Vegas. Now he joins the likes of Momofuku and other brands and chefs, jumping into home cooking with a bespoke line of flavorings.

Don’t read the comments

Ever wonder what sort of email a professional food critic gets? Don’t worry, the Orange County Register’s own Brad A. Johnson has it covered with a new piece out that covers some of the comments (good, bad, and hilarious) that he’s gotten over the past year.

Fire and fireworks for NYE

Terra, the rooftop restaurant above Eataly in Century City, is doing a New Years Eve live-fire feast for diners, with drinks, music, and views of the Hollywood hills. The early tickets start at $190 and include lots of wood-fired dishes, drinks, live entertainment, and more.

Fried chicken for Christmas

Echo Park’s Ototo is offering a seasonal nod to the unique Japanese tradition of ordering Kentucky Fried Chicken during Christmas. The restaurant’s ‘JFC’ take, available December 22 and 23 only (for dine-in or preordered takeout), comes with five pieces of fried chicken, sides, a biscuit from All Day Baby and a strawberry roll cake from Konbi. The set costs $58.

Vandalism and restaurants

Over at the Los Angeles Times, writer Stephanie Breijo speaks with multiple restaurant owners from across the city whose buildings have been vandalized in recent months. There are no clear links between the incidents, and the story is quick to note that property crime is down more than six percent overall compared to 2019.

A yule log for the ages

Want to be a star this holiday season? Roll into the family party with this buche de noel from Dear Bella Creamery in Hollywood. Preorders are open now.