Historic Schwartz’s Bakery Is Opening a Kosher Barbecue Joint in Pico-Robertson

The family-operated Schwartz Bakery on Pico-Robertson is as Los Angeles as it gets. Operating since 1954, Schwartz now has five locations throughout Los Angeles, plus a forthcoming addition confirmed on Pico near Robertson. It’s a new venture is called Schwartz’s Deli & BBQ, reports Toddrickallen.

Because Schwartz keeps kosher, the barbecue element will follow the same guidelines less than 250 feet away from the Schwartz location on 8856 W. Pico. The historic bakery is owned by the Sibony family, who purchased the bakery from the Schwartz family in 1979.

A former Dodger does good

Nonprofit No Us Without You L.A. found a new volunteer recently. Former Dodger outfielder Andre Ethier — and huge LA restaurant fan — handed out food to those fighting food insecurity. The Los Angeles Times has the story.

LA Times critic Bill Addison on KCRW’s Good Food

The LA Times’s Bill Addison made an appearance on KCRW over the weekend, and the food critic has some insights on what it took to develop the list and the current state of LA restaurants.

Colorado Boulevard restaurants and the Rose Parade

Starting Tuesday, Pasadena officials will remove traffic barriers and parklet seating on Colorado Boulevard to make room for the annual Rose Parade. CBS-2 reports that restaurant owners aren’t happy about eliminating the extra seating for the Tournament of Roses. The seating will return for the restaurants on January 6, 2022.

Another LA guide for HBO’s Insecure

HBO’s Insecure is only a few episodes away from ending for good, but we clearly can’t get enough guides on where the characters ate and drank. The latest is a great map from the LA Times.

Celebrity hangout Giorgio Baldi, stripped down

Santa Monica’s 30-year-old Giorgio Baldi is one of the city’s most popular celebrity hangouts with a recent sighting of Kim Kardashian having a meal with Pete Davidson, as well as Justin Bieber and Rihanna. The beachside restaurant received a fun treatment from Insider, where the writer described it as “surprisingly not flashy.”