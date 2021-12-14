CA’s New Statewide Mask Mandate Hits Orange County, Inland Empire and More Tomorrow

A new statewide mask mandate will take effect tomorrow across California. The requirement, announced December 13 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s public health agency, will go into effect for all indoor public spaces on Wednesday, December 15 and last through (as of now) January 15. While the new mandate will not affect counties like Los Angeles and much of the greater San Francisco Bay Area, it will newly cover areas like San Diego, the Central Valley, Inland Empire, and Orange County, which have previously declined to instate county-level mask mandates until now.

The mandate, notes the Los Angeles Times, comes as the region grapples with new cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, and with case rates rising locally by 50 percent over the past two-plus weeks. Several other areas, from New York City to Britain, have similarly installed new mask mandates during this holiday season, as a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus to avoid another deadly winter surge. As outlined by the CDC and Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health, the single best way to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to keep oneself and others safe is to be vaccinated.

Vegan tamales and drinks for the holiday

Highland Park’s Nativo is hosting a tamale and tequila tasting for the holidays this week. The Thursday, December 16 event, a collaboration with vegan Mexican option Todo Verde, costs $50 and kicks off at 7 p.m.

The return of the red sauce

Got a hankering for Italian comfort food with all this rain? Then consider booking tickets now for the return of Mozza’s red sauce dinner series, relaunching this Sunday, December 19 at $125 per person. Check out times and menu options over at Tock.

All night, everywhere, in Downtown for New Years

It’s a party at the Ace Hotel in Downtown for New Years. Expect an evening of upbeat music and dancing in the theater downstairs (general admission $50); DJs and drinks at the Upstairs rooftop bar (general admission $20); and dining and drinking inside new lobby restaurant Loam. (Reservations required).

A new El Ruso for the world

The long-awaited second location for El Ruso is finally coming soon — and in the Arts District no less, at 4th and Seaton, just a block east of Alameda. There’s no formal opening date at this time for the new rig, but you can see it here. The main location continues to run along Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake.