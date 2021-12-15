Celebrity Magnet Tatel Opens Big New Patio Party Space in Beverly Hills

Tatel, one of Beverly Hills’ busiest new restaurants, has expanded service out onto a new fully-built patio that itself can seat 80 people, the size of some smaller restaurants around the city. The upscale outdoor space — complete with its own lounge area, white tablecloth dining options, and bar — means an expansion to brunch and lunch service as well, with options for a three-course prix fixe daytime menu for $30 running Monday through Friday. In the late evenings, the patio will convert to a reservation-only cocktail bar (beginning at 10:30 p.m.) meant to pull in crowds eager to recreate the celebrity-studded ambiance of the group’s first two locations in Madrid and Ibiza. The new patio is open now.

A Krimsey’s cookbook

Krimsey’s Cajun Kitchen isn’t reopening in Los Angeles, sadly, but as the Los Angeles Times notes the restaurant’s Louisiana-inspired dishes can now be made right at home.

No more dining patios for Manhattan Beach

The city of Manhattan Beach is getting rid of its outdoor dining decks, giving restaurants (amidst a still-ongoing pandemic) just a few more weeks to continue to serve in the public right-of-way spaces built specifically for outdoor dining. As in San Francisco, the changing policies have come with some confusion, anger, and uncertainty across the dining spectrum.

A pizza deal for those who need to park

ROCA, the Roman-inspired pizza spot at the Americana, is offering a 10 percent off deal for folks who valet at the outdoor mall. Yep, if someone else parks your car for you then you get 10 percent off your meal between now and January 1.

Big developments up north

There’s new life at the former Root 246 space in Solvang, the touristy town north of Santa Barbara. The local Crafthouse Group (with spaces in SB as well as San Luis Obispo and Santa Paula) is on to oversee a massive overhaul of the 12,000 square foot space, with plans to add a supper club, events space, live music component and more, says the blog 805Foodie. Also coming soon is Peasants Deli, a standalone sandwich shop opening in January 2022 from the Peasants Feast team.

Meat and more in San Marino soon

A new butcher shop, marketplace, and Australian-leaning cafe is opening soon at the edge of Pasadena in the upscale standalone city of San Marino. Meat & Essentials will land at 2004 Huntington Drive sometime in 2022 most likely, though specifics are still a ways off.