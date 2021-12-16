Langer’s Expands Delivery Area All the Way to Long Beach, South Bay, and the Westside

Southern California residents who live nowhere near Westlake can now get Langer’s number 19 special — or anything from their menu — delivered to more points throughout the region. The 74-year-old deli recently partnered with Locale to make sure those living in areas like West LA, the South Bay, and Long Beach can get its famous hot pastrami, cole slaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on baked rye bread right to one’s doorstep.

The delivery service is available all week long, but slightly different than ordering at Langer’s original location. If eager for the number 19, delivery comes in the form of a $74 assembly kit for two sandwiches. A rye bread loaf is $8, 16 ounces of coleslaw is $9, a pound of Langer’s pastrami is $48, along with a $5 delivery charge through the Locale website. Take the ingredients and build it all at home. The price seems high, but two sandwiches in the restaurant would already cost $40-plus dollars. Factor in time to drive, parking, tax, and tip, and the $74 price seems fair.

The full delivery area — which will expand even further in the new year — is for the following neighborhoods: Beverly Hills, Culver City, West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Palms, Inglewood, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes Peninsula, and Long Beach.

East LA’s Whittier Boulevard food truck scene transformed overnight

L.A. Taco broke a story happening out of East LA, where the vibrant food trucks parked on Whittier Boulevard found a large red no parking zone painted where they used to do business this week. The trucks received no notice and there was only left room for four trucks to park. Some vendors were regulars for 13 years or more.

Ugly Christmas sweaters and free noodles

From December 20 through 24, any guest who visits Marugame Udon donning an ugly holiday sweater will receive a complimentary udon bowl with any udon purchase. It’s the second time this Japanese chain will host its Wabi Sabi ugly sweater promo, and the same free bowl applies if buying $25 or more in gift cards.

Love Actually live, plus dinner

There’s an annual live performance inspired by the Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually. But for 2021, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills partnered with the L’Ermitage Beverly Hills for a hotel package during the show’s run from November 27 through December 31, along with a holiday-themed menu at Avec Nous inspired by the show. There’s dinner, cocktails, and afternoon tea menus and prices range from $39 to $125. To secure reservations, call 310-746-4000 weekdays from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., or go to TheWallis.org/Love.

Christmas in DTLA at Hotel Fig

The Hotel Figueroa put together a holiday pop-up from December 17 through Christmas Eve. They’ve gone all out and converted the historic hotel lobby bar into a sparkly wonderland called naughty or nice, where mocktails and boozy Christmas-themed cocktails are available. Try the Clausmopolitan, or the non-alcohol ‘rollin with the snow-mies.’