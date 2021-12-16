Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Chinese Food on Christmas Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city with endless dining opportunities, any day of the year. That includes December 25, when those not celebrating Christmas (or anyone who simply doesn’t feel like cooking) descend on restaurants around the city for a warming winter meal. And while there are all kinds of restaurants that stay open to serve on Christmas Day, many Angelenos opt for the age-old tradition of ordering Chinese food. Here now are seven options around the city for scoring some holiday Chinese food, from a Fairfax staple to some fine San Gabriel Valley options.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Genghis Cohen

Fairfax staple Genghis Cohen has been turning out a version of New York City-style Chinese food since 1983, making it one of the older (and more popular) Westside spots to hit on Christmas Day. Be warned: The place fills up fast and is currently taking reservations, pre-orders and takeout meals ($75 minimum orders). Don’t forget to order some to-go cocktails as well. 740 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Lunasia Dim Sum House

Down in Cerritos, Lunasia is also turning out a wide array of dim sum basics and Chinese staples, including packages for the whole family to take home that include options like a whole roasted suckling pig. 11510 South St., Cerritos. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other locations: Pasadena, Alhambra.

Hop Woo Sawtelle Japantown

LA legend Hop Woo has been serving Sawtelle Japantown and Chinatown since forever, and this year is no different. Stop in for a full slate of Cantonese and Hong Kong-style fare, from char siu mein to wonton soup to roast meats. 11110 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other location: Chinatown.

Yang Chow Chinatown

It’s all about the slippery shrimp at Yang Chow, the Chinatown staple since 1977. The Mandarin and Sichuan specialist offers a broad menu that moves seamlessly from spicy chicken with orange peel sauce to cold noodles with chicken and sesame to kung pao squid — but seriously, order the egg rolls and slippery shrimp, too. 819 N Broadway, Los Angeles. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Other locations: Pasadena, Long Beach.

Sichuan Impression Alhambra

For anyone looking to seriously up the spice, get to Sichuan Impression in Alhambra. This often (but not exclusively) fiery spot on Valley Boulevard is known to pack a flavorful punch, particularly with dishes like boiled fish in chili sauce, braised duck, and tea-smoked pork ribs. Expect a crowd. 1900 W Valley Blvd, Alhambra. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (closed 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Other locations: West LA, Tustin.

Elite Monterey Park

For dim sum exclusively, make for Elite in Monterey Park. Long considered one of the region’s most prolific spots for endless snackable small plates, this one is sure to be busy — and sure to be worth the wait. 700 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Seafood Port

Torrance’s Seafood Port Chinese Restaurant will be open on Christmas Day. The restaurant’s wide-ranging menu offers plenty of seafood (and frogs legs) in addition to classics like salt and pepper pork chops, chow mein and lo mein, and Peking duck. 21180 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.