Popular Korean Fried Chicken Chain Opening in Long Beach With a Drive-Thru in 2022

South Korean fried chicken chain Mom’s Touch is expanding its Southern California footprint to the east side of Long Beach. The former WaBa Grill on Atlantic and Harding Street should convert to a Mom’s Touch in early 2022, giving the company a second outlet — and a drive-thru.

This will be the second location for Mom’s Touch following the group’s summertime opening in Gardena, though a third opening is also slated for the City of Industry next year. Internationally Mom’s is known as a popular Korean fried chicken option that marinates its bird in a proprietary spice blend mix for some 24 hours before frying. The group also offers s an expansive sandwich and burger menu as well with a soy garlic thigh burger, shrimp burgers, and bulgogi on a brioche bun. If straight-up chicken is required, choose a preferred leg, breast, thigh, tender, or wing with the sweet and spicy yangnyeom sauce, a Sichuan-inspired pepper, soy garlic, or sprinkled with cheese.

A collection of women winemakers at Chao Krung

The sisters and co-owners of Chao Krung in Beverly Grove recently curated a collection of women wine producers, writes Forbes. Katy Noochlaor and chef Amanda Kuntee are Chao Krung’s third generation co-owners, (the restaurant opened in 1969) and now they’re pushing the business in an exciting new direction.

A new coffee spot for Echo Park

A new tenant is headed into a familiar address at the intersection of Echo Park Avenue and Delta, also known as “chicken corner.” Canyon Coffee is in the process of renovating the former Counterpart Vegan (previously the legendary Chango Coffee), writes the Eastsider. The roaster started a wholesale business in Oxnard, moved onto pop-ups, and hopes to open in Echo Park in a few months.

New wave of modern Korean food

There’s a current rise of modern Korean restaurants, writes the Robb Report. The summary includes discussions with the chefs/owners of Kinn and ABSteak, and touches on how the cuisine is expanding beyond Los Angeles.

Last sandwiches at the Original Rinaldi’s

It’s the final days for Manhattan Beach’s Original Rinaldi’s Cafe And Deli. Owners Laura Ping Chen and Bill Chen plan to close the longtime deli on Christmas Eve, reports the Daily Breeze. Though the entire shopping center won’t be torn down until 2022, the Chens are closing it early and focusing on their two other locations in El Segundo and near LAX.

Where to take out-of-towners this holiday season

It’s the question of the season: Where does one take visitors who want something to eat in LA? The Los Angeles Times put ample thought into providing answers by asking people from across its newsroom, so you don’t have to. If the LAT list isn’t enough, the Infatuation did put together a list of just Argentine restaurants throughout the Southland, which could still be helpful.