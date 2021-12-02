In-N-Out Gearing Up for a SoCal Fight by Defying LA’s Vaccination Proof Order

Back in October, In-N-Out Burger openly defied San Francisco’s vaccine proof mandate by refusing to check the vaccination status of indoor diners, prompting officials to temporarily close the city’s only location. Now that the City of Los Angeles began to enforce its own vaccine proof requirement on Monday, it appears that Southern California In-N-Out locations are following suit with their San Francisco counterpart. Currently only restaurants in the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, not the entire county, must enforce indoor dining vaccine requirements.

As of Monday, November 29, Los Angeles began to enforce one of the country’s strictest mandates by requiring restaurants to confirm proof of vaccination for indoor dining. A CBS-2 reporter traveled to five locations throughout the city of LA and found that no employees asked him for proof of vaccination for entry or to sit indoors. It’s a costly risk for the massive company, with potential $5,000 fines for each violation. In-N-Out has been based in Southern California since its founding in the 1940s, with its first location in Baldwin Park and corporate headquarters now located in Irvine. In-N-Out locations in LA, Orange, and other Southern California counties are not required to check for vaccination status (outside of the cities of LA and West Hollywood, which have vaccine mandates for indoor dining).

A sustainable indoor shrimp farm in Downey

Believe it or not, LA’s first shrimp farm is operating out of the Northeast LA corner in Downey, and L.A. Taco has all the background story about TransparentSea Shrimp Farm.

New pizza competition TV show

Hulu’s got a new pizza competition series in the oven. Contestants on Best In Dough will compete for a $10,000 prize in front of host and former the Bachelor contestant Wells Adams and judges like local veteran Daniele Uditi of Pizzana. The ten-part episode series is a production by Vox Media Studios, David Chang’s Majordomo Media, and Project Runway producer Alfred Street Industries.

There’s a new sommelier-like term for counter cannabis staff: “ganjiers”

Ganjiers (pronounced gone-je-yey) is a mashup of the wine industry term sommelier and cannabis expert. There’s a new $3,000 program designed to train them to assess and make recommendations for customers for not only wine pairings with fine dining, but also activities or experiences. The organization is called Green Flower and based in Ventura. The first round of ganjiers is graduating, get over the the Daily Breeze for the full story.

Highly Likely chicken tenders collaboration (for vegans too)

Jefferson Park’s neighborhood joint Highly Likely partnered with Biite on a sandwich called the buffalo a-go-go. It’s a stacked chicken tender sandwich (ask for nuggs if vegetarian is preferred) with blue cheese slaw and chef Kat Turner’s fermented hot sauce on a Japanese milk bun. Turner’s HiLi hot sauce can be ordered for $33. Order here.