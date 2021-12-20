Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo De Chao Opening Third SoCal Location in El Segundo

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chao recently staked a claim on Rosecrans, with a new location heading into the former Grimaldi’s in El Segundo. Construction is underway and will mark the third LA location — adding to the company’s SoCal presence in Downtown and Restaurant Row in Beverly Hills — for the 42-year-old churrascaria.

This stretch of El Segundo already has a large collection of steak and seafood restaurants reports Toddrickallen, with massive spaces like Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Lido Di Manhattan Ristorante, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Winebar, and Calo Kitchen & Tequila. The upcoming Brazilian grilled meat restaurant in El Segundo doesn’t have an opening date.

Omicron in Southern California

The COVID-19 infection rate isn’t looking good in the SoCal region. The Los Angeles Times writes that health officials are concerned about the potential for increased hospitalizations and the spread of the new omicron variant in California and beyond.

Travel to another country, but while dining in LA

Locale Magazine designed a cute guide designed to that “allow you to skip the plane ticket and go for a quick escape,” with options like Lumière Brasserie for France, or L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele for a ‘trek’ to Naples.

New restaurant in the former Red O space

A new restaurant called Aegea is coming to the former space for Rick Bayless’ Red O, writes What Now Los Angeles. Newly filed paperwork reveals an almost 5,500 square foot space and a 1,218 square foot patio on Melrose between La Jolla and Kilkea by owner Costas Charalambous, who is one of the original founders of SBE.

Nancy Silverton’s Pizzette delivery

Nancy Silverton is noting the increasing COVID-19 numbers by putting together a Pizzette delivery on December 29. It’s available for delivery anywhere in LA County, but pre-orders are required. Deadline is Sunday at 4 p.m., head to Pizzette’s Toast for details.

Dino’s Chicken history

If you’ve got one minute to watch TikTok, have a look at this brief history about LA’s beloved Dino’s Chicken & Burger, by way of his daughter.