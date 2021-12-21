Hip Sandwich Spot Uncle Paulie’s Moves to Bigger New Location After Kitchen Fire

Popular East Coast-inspired sandwiches and more shop Uncle Paulie’s is switching things up. Owner Paul James tells Eater that the company is relocating from its original space on Beverly Boulevard, taking over the now-closed Belcampo on West Third Street. The move comes four months after a large kitchen fire at the Beverly location, and allows James, co-founder Jon Buscemi, and the team to expand their menus, hours, and overall footprint — plus there’s parking. Because the former Belcampo was already fully kitted out, James says the Beverly Grove-area opening should happen fast (think January or February), with the group also working to get its first Valley location open in Studio City on roughly the same timetable. Until then, find Uncle Paulie’s in Downtown.

Last-minute tamale needs

Need some last-minute tamales? Check out this Biite drop with Amiga Amore, the Italian-Mexican specialists. They’ll be doing deliveries on Thursday 12/23 and Friday 12/24 with collaborative tamales like short rib and mozzarella, or rabbit verde with white mushroom ragu on the side.

Oaxacan food for Santa Clarita

Madre is expanding to Santa Clarita next, with an opening planned for September 2022. The large Oaxacan restaurant and mezcal specialist already has three outlets across the city in Torrance, Palms, and West Hollywood, but this is the first time the group has pushed so far north.

Silverton cooking in Mexico

Meanwhile, the newest Mozza has opened at Costa Palmas along the eastern cape of Los Cabos, Mexico. The restaurant is chef Nancy Silverton’s first opening in Mexico.

All-day food in Downtown

Downtown restaurant Loam at the Ace Hotel has a new daytime menu out. The former Best Girl space operates as a casual counter-service option during daylight hours now, selling dishes like brown rice porridge, pea pancakes, and a surprisingly smoky beetroot reuben. The new daytime menu is below.