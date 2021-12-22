LA Slice Kings Prime Pizza Expand Again, This Time to Santa Monica

Growing Los Angeles favorite Prime Pizza is on the expansion path yet again, taking over the closed Grey Block Pizza space at 1811 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. Reps for the group confirmed in an earlier report that Prime would indeed end up in the space to sell its round pies, square slices, and all the rest, with a plan to open early next year. This new address will be the largest in the company’s portfolio, which runs from Downtown to Fairfax to Burbank to West LA, and there are plans for student deals for Santa Monica College kids as well as delivery options, a big patio, and beer and wine.

A Downtown icon disappears

Downtown LA’s Standard Hotel will not reopen, per Bisnow. The formal closure was announced by the company and comes one year to the day after the formal closure of the decades-old Sunset Strip location. Neither location reopened after initially closing at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Closing indoor dining, again

Go Get Em Tiger has closed indoor dining at all of its locations, effective as of yesterday. “We will continue to offer outdoor seating at all cafes,” the company said in an email blast this week. “You’ll still be able to come in and order at the counter, and you’ll still be able to take your drink outdoors in real life ceramic and glass.”

Hit golf balls right onto the Dodgers field

Nationally known sports bar meets driving range event space Topgolf is taking over Dodger Stadium next month, offering rentable bays — complete with food and drink — for golfers with reservations. Bring your clubs and actually hit balls from the concourse level down to the field (just know that the one-off event isn’t cheap, starting at $110 per person for a one-hour bay rental).

Support for cake workers in Santa Fe Springs

A 50-day strike continues at Jon Donaire Desserts in Santa Fe Springs. The mass-market cake producer’s workers (mostly Latina women, says LAist) have been asking for better pay, an increase in respect from management, and more. The company produces cakes for Red Robin, Walmart, Baskin Robbins, and more. In a supportive video produced by More Perfect Union, employees say they are forced at times to make up to 13 cakes per minute.

Sports bar action in Inglewood

A new two-story sports bar called the LÜM is opening next month at 3900 W. Century Boulevard near SoFi Stadium. The large space will feature memorabilia, a massive downstairs bar, an upstairs events space, a rooftop deck, and more.

Roy Choi’s show returns

The Roy Choi-hosted KCET food show Broken Bread is coming back for Season 2, with the Kogi founder showing off a trailer for the season on his Instagram. Expect new episodes to drop in January.