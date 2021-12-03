Death and Co’s New Cocktail Book Is a Portal Into One of LA’s Best Bars

New York City-based Death and Company, which opened a terrific subterranean outlet in Arts District a few years ago, has released a very extensive, incredibly detailed cocktail book called Death and Co Welcome Home that will delight any fans and budding home bartenders looking to up their game. The book is well presented, detailed enough for professionals but approachable for anyone who knows how to stir a martini or shake up a daiquiri. Seriously, there’s an entire section that explains the methodology and fundamental flavor components of a daiquiri, and how it can be modified with various tweaks. One never knew that a cocktail with lime, sugar, and rum could be expressed in so many different ways.

And the best part is the book reveals actual recipes of drinks you can find at Death and Company’s LA location. Death and Co. Welcome Home is good enough to give as a holiday gift this season (unfortunately its arrival wasn’t early enough to make the cut for the 2021 Eater LA Holiday Gift Guide).

In addition, the bar just released its ready-to-drink cocktails that cost $5 a can or $20 for a four pack, like the Aurora highball mixing Woody Creek Distillers vodka, Clear Creek pear brandy, junmai sake, green tea, and mint syrup. Pick up the canned cocktails at local liquor stores or bottle shops, or online.

The unsung situation at Jonah’s Kitchen in Santa Monica

Yo! Venice has a delightful video featuring Jonah’s Kitchen, the place that replaced the very unusual LDH Kitchen, which was the superb but short-lived Cadet before that. The video shows chef Jonah Johnson through his culinary journey (he wanted to be a rock star...but that wasn’t sensible apparently), and shows some nice footage of the Latin and Caribbean-inspired wood-grilled food.

Community helps to raise more than $74,000 for restaurant owner who suffered burns from kitchen fire

Lalo’s Mexican Food restaurant in Moorpark has been dealing with a tragic story since an incident that took place right before Thanksgiving, according to Fox LA. Owner Orlando Orozco was working at the restaurant when he was covered by flames due to a highly flammable solution the ground from redoing the floors. A co-worker tried to pat out the flame but he still suffered burns on 60 percent of his body, and will require surgery over the next three or four months. A GoFundMe has already raised over $74,000 to help support the restaurant owner.

Century City adds a French toast spot

Roving Westside reporter Toddrickallen has shown the unveiling of Brique French Toastery just under Del Frisco’s at Westfield Century City. It’s an entire restaurant dedicated to a loaded brick toast covered with peanut-butter coconut maple syrup, crispy coconut flakes, and vanilla bean whipped cream, priced at $12.99 each. Toddrickallen says it should be open very soon, perhaps even this week.