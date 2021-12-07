It’s About to Get Even Easier to Go Lose All Your Money in Las Vegas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has laid out a joint project with the state of Nevada to expand I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, at least nominally. The plan, part of a collaborative effort to draw in more tourists to both regions and to ease overall congestion for things like cross-country truck drivers, will widen a long section of the freeway during peak hours by allowing drivers to use a repaved and re-striped section of the freeway shoulder. While not a permanent solution (ahem, train) or a particularly futuristic one, given California’s climate woes, the move could allow for more travel between two of the West’s most dense population centers — and that’s good news for lots of restaurants, hotels, and vendors along the way.

Downtown’s new Boss(a)

Brazilian staple Bossa Nova is opening soon near Downtown LA at 321 W. Olympic Boulevard. The restaurant’s first night of formal service is December 27, but diners eager to try the food can check out their other locations in Hollywood, the South Bay, and beyond before then.

DJ spins and champagne sips

Want something a little different for New Years? West Hollywood’s Soulmate is flipping the standard sit-down tasting menu service for a more relaxed lounge atmosphere, complete with a DJ, luxurious multi-course bites, and lots of sofas and flowing champagne. The balloon drop at midnight is included in the cost, which runs $275 for the late seating.

One for the wine nerds

Some deep wine news out of Santa Barbara: Fiddlestix vineyard owner Kathy Joseph has sold her property to Justin Willett of Tyler Wines and partners Erik Mallea, Todd Gray, and William Borgers. The local ownership group will continue to produce mostly pinot grapes on the influential property (instead of turning it over to corporate owners), which is known for supplying grapes to labels like the Hitching Post, Dragonette, and more.

Growth in food

There’s a fancy new ghost kitchen and food hall coming to Long Beach soon called Partake Collective. The project will offer kitchen space to new and existing brands along with a consumer-facing dining area and takeaway space. The Long Beach location opens in the spring of next year at 456 Elm Avenue, with a second location (and room for 15 tenants, plus a rentable bar area spread across 17,000 square feet) landing later in the Los Angeles neighborhood Glassell Park.