A New LA Food Hall Takes Up Residence Inside a 72-Year-Old Former Masonic Lodge

The San Gabriel Valley’s Blossom Market Hall features 13 new vendors selling Korean barbecue, Vietnamese coffee, and more

by Mona Holmes
Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel, California.
Blossom Market Hall
Since 2018, the husband and wife owners Chris and Nellie Tran have worked hard to bring Blossom Market Hall to life. The forthcoming food hall project is meant to serve as a community gathering place for diners and small business owners, all tucked inside a 72-year-old Masonic lodge. This Thursday, that dream becomes a reality.

Incredibly, the Trans were able to hold onto many of the original 13 vendors that were first announced for the long-awaited project back in mid-2019, including American and Vietnamese coffee specialist AK Fresh Roast, local brewers Angel & Mason, LA farmers market favorite Caribbean Gourmet, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Sushi Rolland, along with Circle Tea Bar, which hails from the founder of Koreatown’s Bourbon Street Cafe. Keeping these businesses on board was a considerable feat considering how many small food businesses and pop-ups have ceased operating since March 2020.

Angel &amp; Mason brewery in Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel, California.
Angel & Mason brewery
The Trans added some newcomers to fill in the remaining stalls with the Banh Mi Bar sandwich shop, former corporate chef Kyu Yi’s barbecue joint Burnt Belly, the popular 626 Night Market duo behind Woo’s Crepe with Cafe Et Cetera, Korean-fusion Manduyo, plus mariscos with La Olla. For those sticking with plant-based meals, opt for Spotless Burgers and açai galore with Honey & Hive.

All told, Blossom Food Hall spans a robust 9,000 square feet on the first floor, while Blossom Market Hall’s 2,000 square foot upstairs will showcase work from local artists and is available for those in need of a meeting space. The newcomer’s presence could mean a comeback for LA’s food halls, along with Montebello’s BLVD MRKT making a successful debut in September. Both have a similar mission to elevate small businesses for the surrounding community.

Not all vendors keep the same times, so check Instagram or the Blossom Market Hall website for hours. The entire hall is closed on Tuesdays, but general hours are Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Blossom Market Hall exterior at night in San Gabriel, California.
Blossom Market Hall exterior
Blossom Market Hall

264 S. Mission Drive , San Gabriel, CA 91776-1127 Visit Website

