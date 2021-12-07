 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hollywood’s New Ka’teen Captures the Essence of the Mexican Coast

Inside what might be the most gorgeous new LA restaurant in a while, and with food from star chef Wes Avila to boot

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee
An overhead plate of colorful foods on a dark table at a new restaurant at night.
Food from Ka’teen.
Wonho Frank Lee

Is there a hotter dining neighborhood in greater Los Angeles than Hollywood right now? From old school revitalizations to new tenants in sky-high hotels, the area is hopping with life and lush with possibility. The energy of the area’s dining scene is perhaps nowhere more powerfully felt than the new Ka’teen, a garden-like oasis just off Selma Avenue where legendary LA chef Wes Avila is ready to ply his trade.

Avila, who is best known locally as the founder and former chef of Guerrilla Tacos, has of late been working up one of the city’s most inventive casual menus at Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown. Now he’s curating a coastal Mexican experience with serious Yucatán vibes, from the deep greenery and rough-hewn wood to the candlelit tables and colorful cocktails. On the menu expect a confluence of LA, Mexican, and specifically Yucatánean flavors, from classics like wrapped plates of cochinita pibil and hearty lamb neck barbacoa mains to lighter fare like a big eye tuna aguachilie and scallop ceviche tostadas. Diners can work through forkfuls of spicy fish with the whole grilled pescado zarandeado while sipping craft Mexican beers and wines or more robust cocktails like the gypsy fever with Ilegal Mezcal, passionfruit, lime, guava, and agave. The opening menus are below.

All told, Ka’teen spans some 5,000 square feet of fully outdoor dining space, reminiscent of the Riviera Maya region of Mexico. There’s a reeded tunnel for customers to walk through at the start of the meal, and a squared-off outdoor bar to hang out at until long into the night. Throughout the mix-and-match space diners and drinkers can find seating to fit their needs, from smaller two-tops for date night snacks to larger, longer candlelit tables for an evening with a group.

The incoming Ka’teen at the Tommie hotel, opening December 10, is a partnership with with the Relevant Group and Ten Five Hospitality, who are also working on big nearby projects like Evan Funke’s upcoming Roman restaurant Mother Wolf, and Lincoln Carson’s French-leaning Mes Amis. Hours for the restaurant at 6516 Selma Avenue run 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with a jump to 11:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).

A close up photo of raw fish in green sauce in a bowl.
Aguachile.
Onions on top of roasted lamb with colorful tortillas at a new restaurant.
Lamb neck barbacoa.
An overhead photo of meat wrapped in a green leaf in a bowl, with tortillas.
Cochinita pibil.
A hand pours chunky salsa on top of empanadas at night.
Tacos fritos with sauce.
Several fried churro logs in a long bowl.
Churros.
A plate containing a whole fish with greens thrown on top at a new restaurant.
Whole fried fish.
A tall stemmed glass of light yellow liquid at a restaurant.
A colorful cocktail with blueberries inside being manipulated by a bartender.
An orange cocktail with flowers shown close up at a table at night.
A dark outdoor dining room with string lights at a new LA restaurant.
Open air dining.
A long wooden table up against a green background at an outdoor restaurant.
Candles and palm fronds.
Small two-person tables with metal tops and lots of uplighting at a new restaurant.
A fireplace at night at a new restaurant.
Woven patio furniture and blankets outside at a new restaurant.
Outdoor string lights and lots of green at a dark restaurant at night.
A variety of seating options.
A woven leather back for a chair with outdoor furniture.
Easing into dinner vibes.
An overhead woven lighting collection at a new restaurant at night in LA.
A corner view of a bar outside at a restaurant at night.
Bar seating.

Ka'Teen

6516 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
AM Intel

It’s About to Get Even Easier to Go Lose All Your Money in Las Vegas

Controversies

Incoming Highland Park Restaurant Owner Sparks Outrage Over His Hot Takes on Bagels

LA Restaurant Openings

This Vintage Speakeasy Hides Above a Swanky Melrose Coffee Shop

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world