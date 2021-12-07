Hollywood’s New Ka’teen Captures the Essence of the Mexican Coast

Is there a hotter dining neighborhood in greater Los Angeles than Hollywood right now? From old school revitalizations to new tenants in sky-high hotels, the area is hopping with life and lush with possibility. The energy of the area’s dining scene is perhaps nowhere more powerfully felt than the new Ka’teen, a garden-like oasis just off Selma Avenue where legendary LA chef Wes Avila is ready to ply his trade.

Avila, who is best known locally as the founder and former chef of Guerrilla Tacos, has of late been working up one of the city’s most inventive casual menus at Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown. Now he’s curating a coastal Mexican experience with serious Yucatán vibes, from the deep greenery and rough-hewn wood to the candlelit tables and colorful cocktails. On the menu expect a confluence of LA, Mexican, and specifically Yucatánean flavors, from classics like wrapped plates of cochinita pibil and hearty lamb neck barbacoa mains to lighter fare like a big eye tuna aguachilie and scallop ceviche tostadas. Diners can work through forkfuls of spicy fish with the whole grilled pescado zarandeado while sipping craft Mexican beers and wines or more robust cocktails like the gypsy fever with Ilegal Mezcal, passionfruit, lime, guava, and agave. The opening menus are below.

All told, Ka’teen spans some 5,000 square feet of fully outdoor dining space, reminiscent of the Riviera Maya region of Mexico. There’s a reeded tunnel for customers to walk through at the start of the meal, and a squared-off outdoor bar to hang out at until long into the night. Throughout the mix-and-match space diners and drinkers can find seating to fit their needs, from smaller two-tops for date night snacks to larger, longer candlelit tables for an evening with a group.

The incoming Ka’teen at the Tommie hotel, opening December 10, is a partnership with with the Relevant Group and Ten Five Hospitality, who are also working on big nearby projects like Evan Funke’s upcoming Roman restaurant Mother Wolf, and Lincoln Carson’s French-leaning Mes Amis. Hours for the restaurant at 6516 Selma Avenue run 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with a jump to 11:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).