 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

It’s All Cactus and Cocktails at LA’s New Rooftop Desert Pool Oasis

The new Desert 5 Spot opens this week in — where else — Hollywood

by Farley Elliott
A light orange cocktail with an orange rind inside of a clear glass, with wood and greenery beyond.
The Devil Went Down to Georgia cocktail.
Tommie Hollywood

Another day, another big Hollywood opening (including the reveal, just this morning, of Grandmaster Recorders). This time it’s all about going sky-high at Desert 5 Spot, a Western-inspired rooftop bar pitched atop the Tommie hotel — the very same one that now houses Wes Avila’s stunner Ka’teen on the ground floor.

Desert 5 Spot isn’t a full restaurant yet, though; expect a more scaled back but still colorful space meant to serve as a lounge, cocktail bar, and hotel hangout for the bustling Hollywood area. As with all Tommie projects, the Ten Five Hospitality team is behind the build, with help from Bernadette Blanc.

A cactus-shaped vessel holding multiple cocktails while margarita glasses sit beside.
A batched cocktail for groups.

The group says that they were heavily inspired by the small desert towns that dot the Mojave, including Southern California’s own Pioneertown. That region has been experiencing its own hospitality boom over the past couple of years, with operations like the Red Dog Saloon taking in locals and travelers alike for a meal and a beer.

Similarly, LA’s Desert 5 Spot will lean into the juke joint aesthetic with reclaimed vintage furniture from small vintage stores across the Southwest, in addition to a retro jukebox, some neon signage, desert and sandstone tones, and a few well-placed cacti around the property. This being a Hollywood tool rooftop and all, there’s also a pool, views of the city beyond, and plans for live entertainment and programming, including music shows and an in-house Western band.

This week’s arrival of Desert 5 Spot — named for a flowering desert plant found across the Mojave — marks just the latest hospitality unveiling for white-hot Hollywood, which is undergoing a restaurant and hotel renaissance unlike anything the city has seen for years. Not only is there Ka’teen, Grandmaster Recorders, and Desert 5 Spot to contend with, the region is also gaining projects from Evan Funke (the Roman-inspired Mother Wolf), Lincoln Carson (the French Mes Amis), and a trio of award-winning chefs who are collaborating at the closed Paley space on Sunset.

The new Desert 5 Spot opens this Saturday, December 11 at 6516 Selma Avenue, keeping hours from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Expect a more robust menu that includes food sometime in 2022.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

The Los Angeles Times Dropped Its 101 Best Restaurants List

By Farley Elliott

A New LA Food Hall Takes Up Residence Inside a 72-Year-Old Former Masonic Lodge

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

It’s About to Get Even Easier to Go Lose All Your Money in Las Vegas

By Farley Elliott

Incoming Highland Park Restaurant Owner Sparks Outrage Over His Hot Takes on Bagels

By Mona Holmes

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

LA Woman Puts Local New Spin on Black-Owned Restaurant Week

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world