La Morra, One of LA’s Top Pizzerias, Is Closing Its West Third Location

One of Los Angeles’s best wood-fired pizzeria, La Morra, announced that it will be ending its residency on West Third Street after a little over a year there. Owners Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett, who moved to LA from Charleston, promised to open in “a neighborhood near you,” which implies it will not only return with a physical retail location but hopes to multiply into various spots. During the pandemic, La Morra prepared wood-fired frozen pizzas, something of a first in LA, with nearly the same texture and flavor as something fresh. The last day of operation will be December 23, which leaves about 12 days of service. Swemle and Blodgett say they’ll be celebrating some of their most popular pizzas each day, priced at just $12 apiece. Last night, they served the spinach and ricotta pie.

More end of year winners around LA

Time Out LA released its annual list of award winners across the city, naming Pearl River Deli the best overall restaurant, Bicyclette its best new restaurant, Thunderbolt the best bar, and All Season Brewing the best new bar. Other designations went to LA Cha Cha Chá for best outdoor spot and May Microbakery as best pop-up.

Dumplings and noodles in Manhattan Beach

Korean-inspired Pa Du has opened in downtown Manhattan Beach, according to Dig MB, which says chef and owner Al Kim, as well as co-owners Kirk Kim (no relation) and Ron Kripalani, opened in the former Fonz’s space just steps from the ocean serving xiao long bao, other Korean-style handmade dumplings, ramen bowls, and more. The space offers full cocktails and a shared plate-style menu that should appeal to tourists and beach locals.

A revolutionary tamale cart

The Los Angeles Times has a story on the upcoming fully licensed tamale cart designed by Richard Gomez, who founded a company called Revolutionary Carts. The adorably designed, somewhat hefty cart weighs in at 1,200 pounds, allowing street vendors to comfortably serve with the approval of the county health department.

Lunchtime wines

Melanie wine bar on West Third will commence lunch service this week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The three-martini lunch has now become steak frites with a glass of pinot noir lunch.

No top 50 bars in Los Angeles

The World’s Fifty Best Bars were announced this week, and as in years past, no LA bar was named within the top 50 spots. However, two were placed in the 51-100 category, including Thunderbolt in Historic Filipinotown, which was given the “One to Watch” designation, as well as Death and Co. in Arts District, which was placed at number 99.