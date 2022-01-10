An Orange County Baking Powerhouse Readies for a Big Expansion

Don’t look now, but Orange County’s Rye Goods is on the move. The former on-the-low Costa Mesa garage bakery went fully legit a year ago, opening up at the tony Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach with a storefront and bakery space that has since become one of the best spots for breads and pastries anywhere in the area.

Now owner Sara Lezama and her team are eyeing a second space, per Instagram, with plans to open an even larger Tustin bakery that will allow the group to not only increase production but return to more wholesale baking. What’s more, the new space just off the 5 across from Tustin Legacy Park (and near some big names like Sichuan Impression) will offer on-site dining via an outdoor patio and interior lounge area, with Lezama and the crew making daily deli sandwiches in addition to all that bread. The new cafe and bakery has been in one phase or another since 2019, and should be ready to go by spring of 2022.

A new Mendo for the neighborhood

Los Feliz is getting its own Mendocino Farms soon, landing at the ground floor of the soon-to-be-finished HollyHill Apartments that overlook the intersection of Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard, and Hillhurst Avenue, adjacent to the Vista Theater. Expect an opening towards the end of 2022 at the ground floor of the 202-unit apartment complex, alongside six other retail tenants.

A lawsuit over pandemic public health violations

Los Angeles County officials are suing Novo Cafe in Westlake Village over its many citations and violations during the ongoing COVID pandemic, says the Los Angeles Times. The Italian restaurant was one of several around greater LA that defied public health orders repeatedly by allowing indoor diners during lockdowns and eschewing mask orders.

Burgers and beer in the SGV

Smorgasburg is popping up at Santa Anita Park this Saturday, January 15, offering burgers and beer along with the horse racing. Ticketed packages for parking, seating, burgers, and track admission start at $28, with burgers coming from names like Motzburger, Evil Cooks, Say It Ain’t So, Love Hour, and Thiccburgers.

Brazilian arrives in style Downtown

Bossa Nova is now open in Downtown. The Brazilian micro-chain opened at 321 W. Olympic Boulevard at the start of the new year, marking a long four-year journey for the group. This new location was designed by Carolyn Baylon for the Baylon Hospitality Group to be an upscale destination for steaks, Brazilian pizza and pasta, and more, with hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.