A New Rooftop Restaurant and Bar Near LAX Offers Sunset Aviation Views

There’s a new rooftop restaurant and bar to know about near LAX, hiding in the shadows of the setting sun and floating airliners. ShoresLAX is now open at Hyatt Place with open-air views to the tarmac from a 15th-floor rooftop that also includes a pool. This is still semi-casual dining for Westside hotel guests and locals alike, so expect fish tacos, a roast chicken with figs and root vegetables, short rib over risotto, and the like. Cocktails are also on offer, as are happy hour price reductions and (soon) weekend brunch. Down on the ground floor, the hotel has also opened a Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails, with an even more casual salad-focused appeal — plus drinks, naturally. ShoresLAX runs daily from 4 p.m. to midnight at 5959 W. Century Boulevard.

For steak lovers on the Strip

Some Las Vegas news: Peter Luger Steak House, the more than 120-year-old New York City institution, is opening inside Caesars Palace on the Strip. Expect sizzling porterhouse platters and all the fixings from the 1887-era Williamsburg institution to arrive in the desert by the end of 2022. Eater Vegas has all the details. Also, chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio are cooking together at Harvest restaurant at Bellagio this weekend (January 14-16). Reservations are required and can be made here.

A new way to get Black Cat BBQ, for now

Bad news for barbecue fans in Beverly Hills, as it looks like Black Cat BBQ won’t be selling at the farmers market for a few weeks, at least. Per owner Phil Martin, a note handed down from market leadership says that all prepared food vendors are suspended until further notice to help keep people safe from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Don’t worry though, fans can still get Martin’s food via preordered delivery starting Saturday, January 22.

A statewide proposal for workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new proposed $286.4 billion budget for the state which, if approved, could have sweeping ramifications for hospitality workers and beyond. Among the proposals: universal Medi-Cal healthcare availability for qualifying residents of any age and immigration status, and expanded childcare services.

Hot chicken and Vietnamese coffee, oh my

Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, which already has outposts in Colorado and Texas, opened last weekend at Bellflower’s SteelCraft development. Expect the usual assortment of fried chicken sandwiches, wings, and sides like loaded fries and fried cauliflower. Looking for great Vietnamese coffee in Little Saigon instead? The Los Angeles TImes has that covered with a new round-up of cafe names to know.

Nothing but love on the truck

Want to know more about Venice’s famed La Isla Bonita food truck? LA Taco focuses on the decades-old Rose Avenue favorite as part of its ongoing series Hanging with Taqueros. Check out the video below.