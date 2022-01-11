Decadent Steakhouse La Boucherie Reopens With Some of LA’s Best Downtown Views

Downtown’s sky-high steakhouse La Boucherie is set to reopen on Friday, January 14. The soaring restaurant, 71 floors above ground level inside the InterContinental, has been closed for much of the pandemic, even as its 73rd-floor sister property — the open-air Spire 73, considered to be the tallest open-air bar in America — returned to life and lots of Instagram shots already.

That’s not to say La Boucherie has been fully dormant. The restaurant has used its time off to re-sculpt its chophouse menu, adding even more seafood like charred Spanish octopus with a sherry-chorizo vinaigrette; oven-roasted sea bass; and ora king salmon with pan-roasted vegetables. There are even a few more options for vegans and vegetarians to go around (garlic eggplant, roasted beets over grains, etc.), though the bone-in wagyu tomahawk steaks from Australia and Creekstone 32-ounce porterhouses aren’t going anywhere, either. The reopening menu is below.

To aid in the reopening, La Boucherie has brought in chef de cuisine David Wolfskill to oversee the restaurant, operating under the hotel’s overall executive chef Daniel Fennessy, who has run the entire food and beverage program there from the start. Wolfskill has worked across Europe and in LA for years, helming kitchens like Monaco Encino and the Biltmore LA.

Given the delicate nature of building and maintaining a restaurant 71 stories about the ground, not much has changed on the design front for La Boucherie since it first opened in 2017 — not that it has to. The primary draw for non-hotel diners has always been the access to helicopter-level Downtown views and luxury service and seating, both of which the restaurant is ready to resume this week. It’s a good sign for all of Downtown, really, as the neighborhood continues to feel the effects of the ongoing pandemic as travel is reduced, at-home work is the norm, and restaurants across the globe struggle with staffing issues, safety protocols, and supply chain woes. La Boucherie reopens Friday, January 14 at 900 Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.