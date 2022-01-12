Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate Hits Fairfax With an All-Day Hotel Restaurant

Ricardo Zarate is one of LA’s most celebrated South American chefs, known for projects like Rosaline on Melrose and (previously) Picca in West LA. Now he’s hitting the Fairfax area with a new project called Short Stories that will open at 115 S. Fairfax Avenue as part of a flip of the former Farmer’s Daughter boutique hotel. Per the LA Times, Zarate will offer dishes like halibut tiraditos and avocado arepas, starting with dinner only in February and moving into all-day service in the spring.

The return of the chicken

Omicron scuttled the first holiday-timed attempt at selling Ototo’s KFC-inspired fried chicken takeout packs (complete with five pieces of chicken, sides, a biscuit from All Day Baby, and strawberry roll cake from Konbi), but now the team is back and ready to finish what they started. Pickups run today through Friday, and reservations can be made for the $58 boxes here.

A couple of restaurant moves to know about

Santa Monica’s Bruce Marder is moving his restaurant the Rooster to West Adams this summer, reports What Now Los Angeles. Marder (who also operates Capo and has been a Westside staple since the ‘70s) will open the Rooster in the ground floor of a new mixed-use building at 5135 W. Adams Boulevard. Meanwhile up on West Third Street, Byrdie’s Rotisserie is back open after a permitting issue delayed their big, ongoing arrival. That means rotisserie chickens, bowls, sandwiches, and sides over at 8030 W. 3rd Street.

Eating vegan for a cause

Fresh Brothers has partnered with Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baird on a new vegan pizza with proceeds going to serving plant-based meals to underserved local communities. It’s a limited-time run though, ending on January 31.

A new tenant in an old Brentwood space

Wood Ranch is taking over the beloved but lost Bandera in Brentwood, which closed during the ongoing pandemic. Expect wood-fired meats and barbecue soon, per Toddricakllen.

Rad and Woon and wine

Woon is hosting a Radburg and Pinkies Up pop-up next Tuesday, January 18. Expect burgers, smashed potatoes, chewy Woon noodles, and beer, wine, and sake from the Pinkies Up crew. More details below.