Ralphs in Westwood Now Serves Fast-Food While Shopping for Groceries

The largest grocery chain in the United States just launched a new business model designed to marry the process of grocery shopping while ordering a quick meal. It’s over in Westwood called Kitchen United MIX — by Ralphs and Kitchen United — with a combination of 10 local and national restaurants including bushi by JINYA, Dog Haus, the Impossible Shop, Fresh Brothers Pizza, and SAJJ Mediterranean.

Customers can walk into the Westwood’s Ralphs at 10850 Le Conte Avenue, place an order for food at a kiosk, and continue to shop while the order is fulfilled at the off-premise site only 400 feet away for pick-up or delivery. Glance at the full restaurant list here.

Ralphs’ parent company is Kroger, which closed five Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations throughout Southern California in 2021 after local governments mandated a $5 hero pay boost for essential grocery store workers.

Plant-based in the new year

Plenty of us are selecting plant-based foods in the new year — “veganuary” is actually a thing — but it’s also a chance to get to know about LA’s abundance of vegan restaurants. The Los Angeles Times selected options throughout LA, Long Beach, and Orange County.

Grand Central Market’s Cheese Lady

Lydia Clarke opened DTLA Cheese eight years ago, but her last two years have been challenging. Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal ventured into Grand Central Market to document a heartfelt conversation with Clarke about longevity, supply chain issues, and staying the course.

Tiki Ti closes temporarily

After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, LA’s most famous tiki bar temporarily closed. This is an unfortunate yet fairly common practice in late 2021 and 2022, as bars and restaurants figure out how to navigate the rising numbers of the omicron variant.

Santa Monica’s vaccine mandate

Santa Monica’s city council chose to delay a vote that would require restaurants, gyms, and salons to require COVID-19 vaccine proof for employees and indoor customers yesterday. The decision came after a marathon meeting that ended earlier this morning. The Santa Monica Daily Press has the full story.

A hard seltzer festival in Long Beach

Seltzerland took to the road in summer 2021, spanning 22 cities. The next stop? Long Beach, reports Longbeachize.

First generation immigrant restaurant owners

It’s not uncommon for first generation immigrants to open a restaurant in the U.S., with a potential path to fulfill dreams and a good income. But it comes with significant risks, reports the Counter.