Downtown Meat Star H&H Brazilian Steakhouse to Open at Beverly Center

Downtown’s H&H Brazilian Steakhouse is on the expansion path. The just-upscale-enough restaurant on 7th Street is heading west to the Beverly Center to take up some prime real estate, with an opening planned for (possibly) as soon as late February.

The new H&H Brazilian takes over the former Farmhouse space, the lavish and large corner spot that opened with much fanfare — and its own executive farmer — back in 2018 as an anchor tenant for the remodeled mall. The restaurant closed quietly during the pandemic and is now being flipped into an upscale-casual spot for Brazilian meats, sides, cocktails, and more.

The Downtown iteration of H&H Brazilian opened in 2019 and has gone on to do robust business as both an all you can eat and a la carte option for dinner and weekend brunch. The unlimited churrasco menu runs $64 per person with options from filet mignon and picanha to ribeye, lamb chops, sausages, pork ribs, and beyond. The restaurant also serves A5 Japanese wagyu beef, whole short ribs, and a serious burger that’s also available at the bar. Happy hours run weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and there’s even occasional live music — all of which will continue at the Beverly Center location starting in just about a month or so, pending final approvals.

It’s been a rollercoaster few years for the Beverly Center, which underwent a $500 million remodel in order to compete with the likes of the Westfield Century City and the Grove nearby. Since then in-person retail sales have swung wildly as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and ownership has had a wobbly time shoring up longtime culinary talent on site.

Angler remains the most well-received restaurant at the Beverly Center, though the recently-reopened Akira Back restaurant ABsteak has also garnered positive attention. Others like Michael Mina’s Cal Mare have closed, and Mina no longer has plans to open a top floor food hall inside the mall, either. Now it’s time for H&H Brazilian owner Henrique Huyer to step in with his own audience and upscale, meaty decadence, with hopes of slicing steaks for customers for many years to come.