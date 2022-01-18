Highland Park Patio Hotspot Block Party Surprise Reopens After Pandemic Closure

Surprise, surprise: Block Party is reopening in Highland Park. The indoor-outdoor bar from Jason Eisner first opened in 2015, but was one of many pandemic-related casualties of the past two years. In its place Eisner and some business partners installed Wolfie’s, a vegan hot chicken spot, for a time, but now Wolfie’s has moved down the York block to the Put Me In Coach address (formerly Hinterhof, for those trying to keep up) and that opened up room for Block Party’s return. In fact, the party has already started, with Eisner casually opening the doors last weekend to see just what kind of crowd would turn out. So far, things are looking good.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as the community wants it,” Eisner said by phone over the weekend. “I have nothing but love for our city, so as long as people show up, then we’ll be here. And if the time comes to close again, I want to turn the space over to some young entrepreneur for whatever is next.” With the reopening, Eisner says that Block Party will push for a full liquor license and even add a few new details like Skeeball while keeping the large back patio and flow front room with roll-up doors at either end; diners can bring in their own food from any local establishment, too. As for Wolfie’s, expect a reopening in the new space soon.

At-home wines for the big day

Online-only LA natural wine shop Unfined Wines is offering a $75 Valentine’s Day gift box for at-home drinking with a loved one. Enclosed are two bottles of curated wines, some LetterPress Chocolate bars, and a card game to play. Order ahead for delivery.

A new lunch in Beverly Hills

Mirame in Beverly Hills is launching lunch on Tuesday, January 25. The daytime options include Baja oysters, aguachile, salads, brunchy dishes like chilaquiles, and green chile buttermilk-fried chicken tacos.

A loss in Agoura Hills

Twisted Oak Tavern has closed (as of Sunday) in Agoura Hills, ending a more than decade-long run for the casual spot. The Camarillo location remains open and pouring the group’s own (and other locally-brewed) beers.

Seafood along the coastline

Broad Street Oyster Company, the Malibu pandemic hit known for its funky vibe and lobster rolls (among other things) has expanded north to Santa Barbara. It’s a bit of a return for owner Christopher Tompkins, who used to drive up weekly for pop-ups in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone; now he’s got his own space at 418 State Street. 805Foodie has even more details.