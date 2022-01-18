Stephanie Izard Hits Downtown With Peruvian Share Plates and Pisco Sours

Chicago culinary whiz Stephanie Izard is back with a sophomore restaurant effort in Los Angeles. The Top Chef star, James Beard Foundation Award winner, and Boka Restaurant Group culinary talent first hit LA hard with her Arts District rendition of Girl & the Goat last summer, and now she’s at it again with a Downtown rooftop option named Cabra.

First announced last fall, the incoming Cabra lands at the open-air tip of the Hoxton Hotel at 1060 S. Broadway. Formerly a rooftop restaurant and bar known as Pilot — a partner to the ground-floor restaurant Sibling Rival — the place has been retouched with Izard’s Peruvian focus in mind, including lots of leafy houseplants, marble tabletops, and corner-to-corner skyline views.

Partners Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm of the Boka Group are once again backing the new Cabra, which will follow Izard down a Peruvian path to dinnertime dishes like quinoa and tuna salad, avocado dip with taro and sweet potato chips, and heartier mains like skirt steak saltado, skin-on pork shank, and lots of roast fish and chicken to share. A full bar is also available from beverage director Daniel Dooreck, with options like tonics, pisco sours, and lots of local and Peruvian beers and wine.

The arrival of Cabra is yet another feather in the cap for the Downtown dining scene, which has been rebounding robustly after two slow pandemic years with newcomers like Jose Andrés opening projects in the near future. The restaurant is also just the latest out of town arrival to LA’s shores (there’s already a Cabra in Chicago) over the past year-plus, along with names like Culver City’s Etta and the incoming Maple & Ash to Beverly Hills — both also Chicago products. Add in names like Daniel Boulud, Lavo, and Sweden star chef Marcus Jernmark, and it’s looking to be a busy year for the Los Angeles dining scene once again.

Cabra opens today atop the Hoxton Hotel in Downtown, at 1060 S. Broadway. Hours run Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with an extension to midnight on Friday and Saturday night. Reservations are available via OpenTable, and the opening menu is below.