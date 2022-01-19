Grocery Delivery Option Good Eggs Returns to LA After Seven Year Hiatus

Online grocery retailer Good Eggs is coming back to Los Angeles, a surprise move for the Bay Area-based tech and produce company after suddenly leaving most of its expanded markets (including LA) back in 2015. At the time, the company noted that it simply could not scale as effectively as it had promised and so it was leaving most of its existing markets to return to San Francisco, leaving behind plans for a major retail hub in Frogtown. Now the company has returned anew, and plans to start selling not only produce (Masumoto Farms and Harry’s Berries, among others) and goods like eggs and dairy but also locally-made products like Fly by Jing chili crisp. What’s more, the company is also moving into meal kits, offering pre-packaged dinnertime potions and charcuterie boards and other ideas, delivered at home. The plan is to re-launch in the coming weeks with delivery across much of central LA; curious home diners can sign up for the waitlist now.

A new leader in Las Vegas

LA barman Julian Cox is jumping to Las Vegas to lead the MGM Resorts operation as the sprawling casino company’s executive director of beverage, and its corporate mixologist. That’s a massive role, given the size of MGM, and means one of LA’s most recognizable bartenders will be responsible for rolling out bar programs for the company globally.

A new lunch option in Pasadena

U Street Pizza is opening for lunch in Pasadena this week. The Union-owned pizza project now has a full liquor license as well, and is offering a robust daytime menu with salads, meatballs, square slices, the usual New York-style pies, and more. Hours run noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and there’s also a new happy hour Tuesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with $10 cocktails and $8 glasses of wine.

A ruckus in Hollywood

Former celebrity star Farrah Abraham was arrested at new Hollywood destination Grandmaster Recorders, reports, TMZ, after allegedly slapping a security guard. Abraham later released a statement saying that she was singled out and ‘attacked’ by staff. In 2018, Abraham was permanently banned from the Polo Lounge for hitting an employee there.

Get to know Rao

New York Times California critic Tejal Rao is on the most recent episode of Adam Roberts’ Lunch Therapy podcast, for those looking to get a little more insight into who Rao is, how they work, and what a working lunch sometimes looks like for a critic.

Gluten-free bread for Silver Lake, officially

Breadblok has formally opened in Silver Lake. The open-air cafe space next to the new Window at 1529 Griffith Park Boulevard is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving a whole array of gluten-free baked goods and other treats.

Sparkling nightlife in Culver City

Culver City rooftop pool bar Celestina now has its own signature outdoor experience to standout in the sunny crowd: twinkle-lighted open-air igloos for nighttime partying and Instagramming. The reservable igloos seat four to eight and come with a minimum $50 per person spend across food and cocktails, and come with fire pits, games, and more.