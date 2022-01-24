Godfather of LA Dining Chef Joachim Splichal Parts Ways With Patina Restaurant Group

Chef Joachim Splichal announced today that he’s no longer a participant in Patina Restaurant Group, a pivotal Los Angeles company that he founded with his wife Christine in 1989. The highly celebrated Splichal, who helped shape the Los Angeles dining scene over the past three decades, will move to France and focus efforts on his vineyard in Provence.

The German-born chef opened two well-received restaurants in the early 1980s before opening Patina in 1989, which became an influential restaurant group that showcased his signature combination of French bistro fare with California produce. Pinot Bistro opened in 1992 and Cafe Pinot in 1995 before opening other restaurants throughout the state and New York City, including Sea Grill and Brasserie, and Lincoln. Splichal’s crown jewel remained the Patina flagship at Walt Disney Concert Hall until it closed in 2020.

Long Beach’s Michelin-starred Heritage hosting weekly lineup of chefs for a cause

Starting in February, Heritage chef Philip Pretty will host a weekly collaboration with other Long Beach chefs and bakers to build a five-course tasting menu. Every Saturday throughout February, chefs like chefs Jason Witzl of Ellie’s, Jack Leahy of Little Coyote, and baker Baker Arturo Enciso of Gusto Bread will showcase their skill with dinners for $100 per person or $150 VIP bar seating. Longbeachize writes that ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Childhood Cancer Research Hospital. Secure a reservation via Open Table or by calling (562) 343-1068.

Iranian flatbreads to try

One of LA’s gifts is Iranian flatbreads, and Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison is currently obsessed with them.

Permanent restaurant closings in West Adams and Fairfax

On Instagram, the owner of Taco Vega in Fairfax announced the last day this Wednesday, while Homestate West Adams will serve its last breakfast taco on January 30.

Honeybee takes its plant-based burgers to Venice

Over in Venice, the Honeybee Burger crew is putting finishing touches on its future Westside location at 326 Lincoln near Rose Avenue. No word yet on the actual opening date.

Alleged attempted robbery at Bossa Nova Hollywood

Gunfire was exchanged during an alleged attempted robbery at Bossa Nova on Sunset Boulevard last Thursday. While waiting for food at Bossa Nova on Sunset Boulevard, armed robbers approached rapper Yung Bleu and his entourage team where, according to the Shade Room, the perpetrator got away while Bleu’s manager suffered an injury from a bullet. This is the second time in less than a month the Brazilian restaurant was targeted by thieves and violence ensued.

Plastic utensil ban in West Hollywood

Last Tuesday, the West Hollywood City Council advanced a proposal to take a step beyond the state’s laws governing single-use dinnerware items like plastic straws, utensils, containers, lids, and cups. As it reads now, the proposal bans restaurants from giving away non-compostable single-use foodware accessory items. There’s plenty going on here with some opposition, and Wehoville has the full story.